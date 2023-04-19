icebreaker Partners with Black Dog Sales Group to Lead Rockies and Intermountain West Sales

The natural performance apparel company looks to expand consumer awareness and create brand affinity in key regions with new sales partnership

DENVER, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- icebreaker , the original merino wool apparel pioneers, today announced a new sales partnership with Ian Decker and Shondia Houtzer at Black Dog Sales Group. The duo will represent the brand in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming, with the goal of expanding brand awareness and distribution in key premium outdoor and ski retail. Combined, they bring 50 years of experience to the icebreaker sales team and will grow awareness throughout the region.

Shondia Houtzer is an industry veteran, having worked in both sales and marketing capacities for top brands, including Rab Equipment, Kuhl, Olukai and Sanuk. Shondia oversees key specialty accounts and marketing initiatives at Black Dog Sales Group.

"Black Dog's proven track record of bringing best-in-class brands to life makes them a perfect fit for the future of the icebreaker brand," said Jamie Baker, icebreaker U.S. senior sales manager. "The Rockies territory is a key focus for icebreaker, as it includes some of the most iconic outdoor and ski specialty retailers in the nation. I'm confident that Black Dog is well-positioned to deliver our goals and drive value for its retail partners."

Black Dog Sales Group was founded in 2020 and serves the finest ski and outdoor retailers across the Rocky Mountains. Established with the purpose of representing a focused group of premium brands with a genuine commitment to sustainability and social values, Black Dog Sales Group works to elevate both brands and retailers to create lasting consumer affinity for both. The team is comprised of two members:

Ian Decker is the founder and principal of Black Dog Sales Group. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Ian has built a reputation for developing innovative sales strategies and brand development techniques for industry leading brands, including Norrøna, Arc'teryx, Marmot, and Helly Hansen.

"Black Dog Sales Group is proud to be working with icebreaker, as it is a team that has established the brand as the benchmark in the merino wool category," said Decker. "icebreaker popularized the use of all-natural materials and sustainable sourcing practices long before it was fashionable in the industry, and having the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated people with a shared vision is a true privilege. Here in the Rockies, icebreaker's uncompromising product approach, combined with our premium retail partners, is a perfect match, and we look forward to expanding icebreaker's brand awareness and retail footprint in the years to come."

For additional information on retail sales within the U.S., please reach out to the appropriate sales representative listed below:

Rocky Mountains, Intermountain West – Ian Decker at [email protected] .

– at . Remainder of U.S.A. – Jamie Baker at [email protected] .

Please direct media inquiries to Senior Account Manager Kevin McCormack at [email protected].

About icebreaker: Founded in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent, and responsible ways to do business. icebreaker looks to nature for the answers and for innovative ways to do more with less. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, icebreaker enables consumers to join a movement towards choosing natural and preserving the planet for generations to come. Icebreaker clothing is available in more than 5,000 stores in 50 countries through wholesale, Touch Lab retail stores and e-commerce platforms. www.icebreaker.com

