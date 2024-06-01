ICECO Launches APL35 on Indiegogo - The World's Lightest Aluminum Dual-Zone Freezer

BREA, Calif., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICECO, a leading expert in portable refrigeration solutions, announces the launch of the world's lightest dual-zone aluminum portable freezer, the APL35, on Indiegogo on June 1st at 8 AM PDT: https://igg.me/at/icecoapl35. The APL35 redefines portable refrigeration with its ultra-aesthetic design, ultra-light build, and ultra-energy efficiency, making it an essential companion for outdoor enthusiasts.

Ultra Aesthetic

ICECO APL35 35L Dual Zone Aluminum Freezer with its ultra-aesthetic design, ultra-light build, and ultra-energy efficiency, making it an essential companion for outdoor enthusiasts. ※ 35 Liters Dual Zone ※ -4℉~68℉ Deep Cooling ※ SECOP Compressors ※ 32LBS Ultra-light ※ Bluetooth APP

Its sleek design is complemented by practical features, including an all-aluminum exterior that is both corrosion-resistant and weatherproof, designed to withstand various environments. It also boasts a lid stay function that keeps the lid open at any angle, preventing accidental injuries to children caused by the lid suddenly closing while they retrieve food or drinks. The Bluetooth app control adds convenience, allowing users to manage settings remotely, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures.

Ultra Light

Weighing in at just 32 lbs and with compact dimensions of 27 x 14.3 x 15.7 inches, the APL35 is the lightest 35-liter dual-zone portable freezer on the market. The dual-zone design, featuring 27L and 8L compartments, allows independent temperature control to keep your food and drinks perfectly chilled or frozen at your desired temperature. Cooling without ice means 100% utilized space—no more melting ice and soggy food. The APL35 can fit into a variety of vehicles, saving space and ready for any adventure.

Ultra Energy Efficient

Featuring the top-tier SECOP Nano compressor for efficient cooling performance, the APL35 comes with a five-year warranty on the compressor and local customer service in LA. It achieves rapid cooling in just 15 minutes, from 66°F down to -4°F (data sourced from ICECO laboratory, for reference only), while drawing low power consumption and preserving your food's temperature. The APL35 offers deep cooling capabilities, with a wider temperature range from -4°F to 68°F, catering to the storage needs of various food items. Its tight latch and thick door seal minimize cold air loss, enhancing energy efficiency. It is compatible with both DC 12/24V and AC 110V-220V power sources.

Join our Indiegogo campaign on June 1st at 8 AM PDT to experience the next generation of innovative refrigeration solutions for outdoor adventures, offering exclusive early-bird pricing and limited quantity deals. The product will be available for shipment to the USA (Except PR, HI, AK) and Canada (Except NT, YT, NU).

About ICECO

Decades of innovation have positioned ICECO as a leading expert in portable car fridges. Trusted worldwide, with over 2 million units sold in 66 countries, we're the go-to for adventurers seeking quality, design, and value. Elevate your outdoor adventure with ICECO, the ultimate overland companion.

