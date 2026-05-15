BREA, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICECO, a premium portable freezer expert focused on outdoor and off-grid cooling solutions, today announced that it will showcase its new VL45PLUS portable refrigerator at Overland Expo West 2026, one of North America's premier overlanding and outdoor adventure events.

ICECO to Showcase New VL45PLUS Portable Freezer at Overland Expo West 2026

Visitors attending 2026 Overland Expo West will have the opportunity to experience the VL45PLUS firsthand at ICECO Booth #D10. Designed for overlanders, campers, and outdoor travelers, the VL45PLUS overland fridge delivers smarter access, flexible storage, and reliable cooling performance for extended off-grid adventures.

VL45PLUS Key Features:

First 3-way access design for in-vehicle use.

Removable basket for flexible gear storage.

Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP) for reduced thermal loss.

Portable power compatibility for off-grid use.

Rugged build with metal mounting system and tie-down points.

"Outdoor travelers today are looking for equipment that is not only reliable, but also adaptable to the evolving overlanding lifestyle," said David, Marketing Director at ICECO. "With the VL45PLUS 12V fridge, we wanted to create a portable cooling solution that balances performance, convenience, and durability for users who spend extended time off the grid."

Throughout the event, ICECO will also host giveaways, product workshops, and community meet-and-greet activities featuring outdoor creators and partner brands, including K&N Filters, HOWL Campfires, roam2theunknown, and gabbyoffthegrid.

Event Details:

Dates: May 15–17, 2026

Location: Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff, Arizona

ICECO Booth: #D10

Visitors can learn more about the VL45PLUS and ICECO's full lineup of portable car refrigerator at https://icecofreezer.com/

As interest in overlanding and mobile outdoor lifestyles continues to grow across North America, ICECO remains committed to developing products that enhance outdoor comfort, food preservation, and travel convenience for consumers seeking greater freedom and flexibility in their adventures.

About ICECO:

ICECO is a premium portable cooling brand specializing in outdoor and off-grid refrigeration solutions. Known for combining reliable cooling performance with rugged outdoor design, ICECO develops portable fridge/freezers built for overlanding, camping, RV travel, fishing, and mobile outdoor living.

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SOURCE ICECO