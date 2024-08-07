IceCure Announces Positive Data from the Largest Multi-Institutional Study of its Kind: "Cryoablation of Primary Breast Cancer in Patients Ineligible for Clinical Trials"

Investigator initiated independent study included higher risk patients such as those with metastatic disease, large tumors, and comorbidities, as compared to IceCure's ICE3 study which treated early-stage breast cancer patients

Recurrence-free rates were 94.7%, 87.8%, and 81.8%, at 1, 2, and 3 years, respectively

Study published in American Journal of Roentgenology was conducted at 7 U.S. institutions and led by Principal Investigators Dr. Karim Oueidat and Dr. Robert Ward , both of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the publication of an independent study titled "Cryoablation of Primary Breast Cancer in Patients Ineligible for Clinical Trials: A Multi-institutional Study" in a leading radiology journal, the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR).

This multi-institutional study is the largest study of breast cancer cryoablation in women ineligible for prospective clinical trials due to particular patient or tumor characteristics. IceCure's ICE3 study, which evaluated the Company's ProSense® cryoablation system, enrolled early-stage breast cancer patients only. Based on the ICE3 results, IceCure has filed for regulatory approval of ProSense® in the U.S. for the indication of treating patients with early stage T1 invasive breast cancer with cryoablation and adjuvant hormone therapy.

As reported in the AJR, the independent study evaluated 112 patients with a median age of 71. ProSense® was one of four different cryoablation systems used for procedures performed at 7 U.S. institutions by 7 different radiologists, including 4 breast radiologists, 2 breast and interventional radiologists, and 1 interventional radiologist. The recurrence-free rates were 94.7%, 87.8%, and 81.8%, at 1, 2, and 3 years, respectively, when accounting for death, including from comorbidities, as a competing risk. Treatment with cryoablation had a low frequency of adverse events (AEs), with 6.3% of patients having minor AEs and no moderate or major AEs having occurred. A high frequency of procedures, 98.2%, were technically successful. The researchers concluded that in certain individuals with unfavorable patient or tumor characteristics, cryoablation remains a safe alternative to surgery that has overall good outcomes, especially in patients who are poor surgical candidates due to comorbidities. Patients in the independent study generally underwent cryoablation based on their preference for cryoablation.

"This study underscores the opportunity for cryoablation with ProSense® to offer a much-needed non-surgical alternative for women who may not be eligible for surgery," stated IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir. "It is important to note that the researchers found cryoablation to be a safe procedure with good outcomes, even in this higher risk population, which included patients with metastatic disease, large tumors, and more than half of the study participants having comorbidities. We thank the researchers and institutions for their initiative and participation in this independent study."

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe and China.

