IceCure Announces Shero Imaging is First to Offer Breast Cancer Cryoablation Procedures in Missouri with ProSense®

ProSense® system recently received FDA marketing authorization for the treatment of low-risk breast cancer

Cryoablation for breast cancer is now included in proposed medical society guidelines for the approved patient population

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), a developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today announced the most recent purchase and installation of the ProSense® system in the U.S. at St. Louis, Missouri based Shero Imaging, the first clinic in the state of Missouri to offer breast cancer cryoablation with ProSense®. Shero Imaging is dedicated to delivering exceptional care by providing their patients with the choice of a minimally invasive treatment. ProSense® procedures will be conducted by Shero Imaging's founder and board-certified breast radiologist, Dr. Tish Singer.

Dr. Singer commented, "Shero Imaging is bringing IceCure breast cryoablation out of the ivory towers and making it accessible to patients across the country. From our St. Louis facility, we are thrilled to announce the addition of breast cryoablation services—an advanced, minimally invasive treatment option for women seeking cutting-edge care. This system perfectly complements our philosophy of delivering the highest level of care with state-of-the-art techniques in a comfortable, patient-centered environment. We're proud to bring this innovative technology to our community and provide our patients with expanded access to cutting-edge breast cancer treatment options."

"It is highly encouraging to see innovative breast care centers like Shero Imaging be in a position to grow beyond diagnostics and imaging into treatment with ProSense®. Breast radiologists are uniquely well qualified to adopt ProSense® to immediately freeze cancer in its tracks for the indicated patient population," stated IceCure's VP of Sales, North America, Shad Good. "We applaud Shero for being the first to bring our minimally invasive treatment option for low-risk breast cancer and fibroadenomas to women in Missouri."

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA marketing authorization for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgical alternatives for breast cancer treatment. A full list of benefits and risks can be found on the Company's website.

ProSense® is a minimally invasive cryosurgical tool that provides the option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including in the breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens the door to fast and convenient office-based procedures for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses the proposed inclusion of ProSense® cryoablation in medical society treatment guidelines. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

