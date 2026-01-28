IceCure Celebrates American Society of Breast Surgeons' (ASBrS) Proposed Breast Cancer Treatment Guidelines Which Include Cryoablation for Low-Risk Breast Cancer

ASBrS's updated "Resource Guide on the Use of Transcutaneous and Percutaneous Ablation for the Treatment of Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Breast" is pending finalization following the end of its open comment period on January 23, 2026

Inclusion of cryoablation in medical society guidelines is expected to result in more breast surgeons recommending cryoablation to appropriate patients

Finalized updated guidelines are expected to mark a major step towards widespread adoption of cryoablation in the United States and a new standard of care in breast cancer by offering a minimally invasive procedure that destroys tumors by freezing, without surgery

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), a developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today announced that the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) is in the final stage of updating its "Resource Guide on Transcutaneous and Percutaneous Treatment of Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Breast" which should include cryoablation for the local treatment of breast cancer in patients aged ≥70 years, with biologically low-risk tumors measuring ≤1.5 cm, who are treated with adjuvant endocrine therapy, including patients who are not suitable candidates for surgery. The current draft of the proposed recommendation aligns with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") marketing authorization granted in October 2025 for the use of cryoablation in the treatment of breast cancer. The proposed update to the ASBrS guidelines also recommends cryoablation for small benign tumors of the breast (fibroadenoma).

The proposed ASBrS guidelines follow a comment period which ended on January 23, 2026, during which medical professionals and industry members were invited to provide input on the proposed guidance. The proposed updates to the resource guide reflect the growing body of clinical evidence supporting breast cryoablation, including results from IceCure's ICE3 trial, the largest study of its kind in the U.S. and additional peer-reviewed publications. In the ICE3 study, only 3.1% of patients, with hormone receptor-positive and HER2-breast cancer treated locally with cryoablation and endocrine therapy (also known as hormone or hormonal therapy), experienced local recurrence of breast cancer within 5 years after treatment, demonstrating efficacy and safety similar to lumpectomy, while offering excellent cosmetic results and patient satisfaction.

"The proposed update to the ASBrS treatment guidelines represents an important step forward for breast cancer care," said Eyal Shamir, IceCure's Chief Executive Officer. "We are very pleased with the ASBrS's pending recognition that cryoablation can offer a meaningful minimally invasive option for the indicated patient population. ASBrS would be the first medical society to include cryoablation in its guidelines just three months following the FDA's clearance, and we hope other medical societies will do the same."

"We believe that cryoablation's inclusion in medical society guidelines will result in more breast surgeons recommending this minimally invasive procedure to appropriate patients, leading to better outcomes," Shamir added. "This is expected to lead to accelerated commercial adoption of cryoablation and support expanded reimbursement coverage as breast cryoablation becomes a standard-of-care treatment."

IceCure's U.S. commercial team continues to see accelerating interest in ProSense®. During recent months, systems were sold and installed at new locations across North America, including at one of the most highly regarded medical institutions in the U.S., reflecting growing clinical interest following the FDA's marketing authorization.

ProSense® addresses a U.S. breast cryoablation patient population of approximately 200,000 women annually, including an estimated 46,400 early-stage, low-risk breast cancer patients aged 70 and over, approximately 88,500 patients who are not candidates for breast cancer surgery, and roughly 63,000 patients with fibroadenomas who opt for excision.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA marketing authorization for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgical alternatives for breast cancer treatment. A full list of benefits and risks can be found on the Company's website.

ProSense® is a minimally invasive cryosurgical tool that provides the option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including in the breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens the door to fast and convenient office-based procedures for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

