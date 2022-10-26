IceCure Launches Global #FreezeCancerNotYourLife Movement During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ProSense® minimally invasive breast cancer procedure destroys tumors, freezing cancer in its tracks, empowering women to walk out of the procedure and back to their lives

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing, today reported on its Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities in clinics, training physicians, supporting patients, and exhibiting at industry conferences across the globe, including the launch of its campaign: #FreezeCancerNotYourLife

ProSense cryoablation provides women a minimally invasive in-office procedure for the treatment of breast cancer* with little to no downtime, minimal pain, only local anesthesia and no scarring. Moreover, patients and treating physicians report great cosmetic results. Women who have undergone the procedure report having no change to the shape and structure of their breast.

"We are working hard to bring our minimally invasive ProSense cryoablation solution to breast cancer patients across the globe so patients can freeze their cancer, not their life. Beyond destroying the tumor, we are supporting breast cancer patients' body image and sense of self. IceCure is innovating change in the way women's health issues are treated," stated Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure, IceCure's VP of Business Development. "For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our employees have been sharing their personal connections to breast cancer and saying what motivates them each day."

See the video here: LINK

"While we've been highly active across the board this month, we are most proud of having filed for marketing authorization with the FDA for ProSense with the Breakthrough Indication of early-stage low-risk breast cancer patients at high risk to surgery," stated IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir. "Recently, ProSense has also been installed in several new sites including in Florida and South Carolina and numerous procedures have been performed in sites in Paris, Athens, Budapest, Bangkok and Singapore."

IceCure's Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities include:

Physician Education & Training Webinars

Breast Tumor Cryoablation for Breast Surgeons webinar hosted by Dr. Hania Bednarski of Serenity Surgery & Wellness, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Dr. Cynthia Aks of Portland, Oregon provided breast surgeons' perspective on the ProSense System and techniques for performing breast tumor cryoablation. See the video here: LINK

of Serenity Surgery & Wellness, and Dr. Cynthia Aks of provided breast surgeons' perspective on the ProSense System and techniques for performing breast tumor cryoablation. See the video here: LINK Breast Tumor Cryoablation for Breast Radiologists webinar hosted by Dr. Belinda Barclay-White of Scottsdale, Arizona and Dr. Kamilia Kozlowski , Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center of Knoxville, Tennessee provided breast radiologists' perspective on the ProSense System and techniques for performing breast tumor cryoablation. See the video here: LINK

of and Dr. , Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center of provided breast radiologists' perspective on the ProSense System and techniques for performing breast tumor cryoablation. See the video here: LINK At the Society of Interventional Oncology webinar, Dr. Kenneth R. Tomkovich , Co-Principal Investigator of IceCure's ICE3 clinical trial, presented insights on the use of ProSense for cryoablation.

Demonstrations at Conferences

IceCure joined Terumo Corporation, its commercialization partner in Japan , Singapore and Thailand , at the Thai Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology in Bangkok where on-site demonstrations of ProSense were provided.

, and , at the Thai Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology in where on-site demonstrations of ProSense were provided. At the BreastAnbul Conference in Istanbul, Turkey , IceCure and its partner Mutlu Medikim A.S. exhibited the ProSense system to show breast surgeons and radiologists from around the world how ProSense is providing a minimally invasive solution in the treatment of breast cancer in Turkey.

Forbes Article

In her latest Forbes article, IceCure's VP of Business Development, Tlalit Bussi Tel-Tzure, outlined how women can be more active participants in decisions around their breast cancer care and what their physicians can do to support them, especially when considering treatment options like cryoablation.

* The specific breast cancer indication does not have FDA regulatory clearance in the US. Please check with your country's local regulatory body to see that the breast cancer cryoablation indication is approved in your region.

About IceCure Medical Ltd.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved in Europe with the CE Mark.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses working to bring minimally invasive ProSence cryoablation solutions to breast cancer patients across the globe. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2022, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRhDlt35P9k

IR Contact:

Ronen Tsimerman

email: [email protected]

SOURCE IceCure Medical