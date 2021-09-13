IceCure Medical Announces First Peer Reviewed Publication for the 3-Year Interim Analysis of the ICE3 Trial on Cryoablation of Low-Risk, Early-Stage Breast Cancer

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the next generation minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced that the first peer reviewed article "Cryoablation Without Excision for Low-Risk, Early-Stage Breast Cancer: 3-Year Interim Analysis of Ipsilateral Breast Tumor Recurrence in the ICE3 Trial" was published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology with Dr. Richard Fine, MD, FACS, an ICE3 investigator who serves as Program Director of the Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship and as Director of Research and Education at the West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, TN, as the lead author.

"Having a peer reviewed publication of the ICE3 Clinical Study[1] interim results in a well-respected medical journal represents a major milestone for IceCure in solidifying the efficacy and adaptation of its minimally invasive solution by the broader medical community for the treatment of certain breast cancers," stated IceCure CEO, Eyal Shamir. The article reports the results previously announced on April 29, 2021 at the American Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting, that at a mean of 34.83 months following treatment with ProSense® Cryoablation System, only 2.06% (4 of 194 patients) experienced cancer recurrence.

The journal article concludes that "breast cryoablation presents a promising alternative to surgery while offering the benefits of a minimally-invasive procedure with minimal risks."[2] Study author Dr. Fine stated that "the 3-year ICE3 trial results highlighting the efficacy and safety of the procedure in this patient group are extremely promising for breast cryoablation. Being able to provide a minimally-invasive option for treating appropriate low risk patients represents a dramatic improvement in care – the procedure is quick, painless and can be delivered with local anesthesia in doctor's office, with minimal recovery time and excellent cosmetic outcomes."

Dr. Richard Fine will be presenting his findings on cryoablation at the upcoming Mayo Clinic School of Continuous Professional Development Conference "Breast Cancer Care: Innovation, Disruptive Technologies and Early Adopters 2021" in Rochester, MN on Friday, September 17, 2021. Scott Peairs, IceCure US Commericial Director, will be on site at the exhibit.

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals. To learn more, please visit www.icecure-medical.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Communications Contact:

Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure

VP Business Development & Marketing

T: +972 54-565-0737

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

T: +1 212.915.2568 | M: +1 917.749.1494

[email protected]

[1] The ICE3 trial commenced in 2014 and is, to the best of the Company's knowledge, the largest controlled multisite clinical trial for liquid nitrogen-based cryoablation of early-stage malignant breast tumors. Conducted across 19 U.S. hospitals, including Columbia University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Isarel, the ICE3 trial enrolled and treated 194 patients (average age of 75) with low-risk, early-stage breast cancer tumors measuring up to 1.5 cm. Patients were treated with IceCure's ProSense® Cryoablation System, a minimally-invasive approach to directly target and freeze tumors.

[2] Fine RE, Gilmore RC, Dietz JR, et al. Cryoablation Without Excision for Low-Risk Early-Stage Breast Cancer: 3-Year Interim Analysis of Ipsilateral Breast Tumor Recurrence in the ICE3 Trial. Ann Surg Oncol. 2021;28(10):5525-5534. doi:10.1245/s10434-021-10501-4

SOURCE IceCure Medical