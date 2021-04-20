IceCure Medical Announces Upcoming Presentation at the American Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting

CAESAREA, Israel, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the next generation minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, announced that updated clinical data from its ICE3 clinical trial of ProSense® for the treatment of small, low-risk, early-stage malignant breast tumors will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) Annual Meeting, which is to be held virtually from April 29–May 2, 2021.

ICE3 is the largest controlled multilocation clinical trial ever performed for liquid nitrogen-based cryoablation of small, low-risk, early-stage malignant breast tumors. The trial began in 2014 and has completed recruitment and cryoablation of 206 patients in 19 hospitals and medical centers across the U.S., including Columbia University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel. Initial results, previously presented at the 2018 ASBrS Annual Meeting and later in the 2018 RSNA Annual Meeting, showed that only 2 patients out of 107 patients with at least 12 months of follow-up experienced cancer recurrence following treatment with ProSense® (a recurrence free rate of more than 98%). Updated clinical data will be presented by ICE3 Investigator, Dr. Richard Fine, in an oral presentation at the 2021 ASBrS Annual Meeting. Details on the oral presentation are shown below.

Title: Cryoablation Without Excision for Early-Stage Breast Cancer, ICE3 Trial Update on Ipsilateral Breast Tumor Recurrence

Date: April 30, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm EDT

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Richard Fine, MD, FACS, Director of Education and Research and practicing breast surgeon at West Cancer Center's Comprehensive Breast Center

Additional information regarding the meeting and registration is available on the 2021 ASBrS Annual Meeting website.

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (TASE: ICCM), develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals. To learn more, please visit: www.icecure-medical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing about completing the Transaction is Forward-Looking Information, as defined in the Securities Law, which depends on factors outside the Company's control, including the General Meeting's approval of the Transaction and receiving TASE's approval to list the securities for trading. In addition, the statements about listing the Company shares for trading on NASDAQ without the need for a concurrent public offering depend on factors that are outside the Company's control, including the Company meeting NASDAQ rules and provisions at the time of listing, market conditions, receiving the SEC's approval for the listing document and the document's entry into effect. In view of the foregoing, this information might not materialize or materialize significantly differently than described above.

Communication Contact:

Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure

VP BD & Marketing

IceCure Medical Ltd

972.54.565.0737

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

T: 212.915.2568 | M: 917.749.1494

[email protected]

SOURCE IceCure Medical

Related Links

http://www.icecure-medical.com

