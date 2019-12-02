IceCure Medical Appoints Medical Device Veteran Sharon Levita to its Board of Directors

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (TASE: ICCM), a developer of the next generation cryoablation technology to treat malignant and benign tumors by freezing without the need for surgery, announced the appointment of Ms. Sharon Levita to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Levita is a medical device veteran and brings extensive financial and business management experience in developing successful companies. The addition of Ms. Levita increases the Board to six members.

Ms. Levita currently serves as Vice President Business Operation & Site Lead for Medtronic plc's Caesarea site (formerly Mazor Robotics). Sharon served as Chief Financial Officer & Vice President, Business Operations of the publicly traded Mazor Robotics and was instrumental in the company's growth, prior to Medtronic' acquisition.

"Sharon is a proven leader with a long and successful track record, and I am pleased to welcome her to IceCure's Board of Directors," commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer. "She is a well-regarded and seasoned medical device expert, and I along with the other Board members and senior executives will value her expertise, experience and counsel as we move forward and implement our global growth strategy. Specifically, we plan to leverage the CPT III code approved by the American Medical Association (AMA) to support further adoption of our minimally invasive cryoablation treatments for breast cancer and execute the exclusive distribution agreement we recently signed with Terumo Corporation to accelerate the commercialization of our ProSense™ cryoablation system and associated consumables to treat malignant breast tumors in Japan and Singapore"

"The recent progress made by IceCure Medical is impressive and demonstrates the solid business plan execution of the management team," commented Ms. Levita. "I am looking forward to leveraging my medical technology expertise as a member of the Board of Directors to support IceCure's continued success and growth."

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (TASE: ICCM), develops and markets minimally-invasive cryoablation therapies for women's health and the interventional oncology market, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney and lung cancer. The Company's proprietary, flagship ProSense™ liquid-nitrogen based system, has received US FDA 510k and CE Mark approvals and is safe, innovative with clinical and economic benefits compared to the current standard of care. ProSense™ is currently offered in a number of countries worldwide, including the United States on a limited basis. To learn more, please visit: www.icecure-medical.com.

