IceCure Medical Expands Distribution of ProSense® into Portugal Through Agreement with Medicinália Cormédica: Upfront Systems & Probes Sales

ProSense has CE mark of regulatory approval in the European Union

Initial purchase of 2 ProSense Systems plus disposable cryoprobes and introducers

CAESAREA, Israel, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced it has entered a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Medicinália Cormédica – MC Medical, Lda. ("MC Medical"), the largest distributor of third-party medical devices in Portugal and a subsidiary of Barcelona, Spain based Werfen, S.A., a world leader in specialized diagnostics operating in 30 countries. Another Werfen, S.A. company, Izasa Scientific, is a ProSense distributor in Spain. This agreement with MC Medical further expands the distribution of ProSense in Europe where the system has the European Union's CE mark of regulatory approval.

Initial purchases by MC Medical include two ProSense consoles, along with disposable cryoprobes and introducers. Healthcare professionals in Portugal will now be able to perform precise and minimally invasive cryoablation procedures for indications including malignant and benign tissue of the breast, kidney, liver, lung, and bone, as well as for palliative interventions.

"We are very pleased to partner with MC Medical to expand the availability of ProSense cryoablation into Portugal," stated Eyal Shamir, CEO of IceCure Medical. "Their dedication to quality and innovation in healthcare aligns with our aim to improve patient outcomes through minimally invasive cryoablation procedures. As the largest distributor of third-party medical devices in Portugal with a staff of 72 professionals across sales, service and support, MC Medical is extremely well equipped to drive ProSense adoption throughout Portugal."

"There is a growing interest in minimally invasive cryoablation procedures in Portugal driven by favorable patient outcomes and healthcare economics. IceCure's ProSense is the best choice for cryoablation systems on the market today. Backed by clinical data and regulatory approvals, ProSense is a system that we believe will gain rapid and wide market traction in Portugal," said Diogo Lima, General Manager of MC Medical.

About Medicinália Cormédica - MC Medical, Lda

Medicinália Cormédica- MC Medical, Lda. is a leading business partner for Medical Device distribution in Portugal with over 60 years of history and a strong track record for introducing disruptive technologies and clinical innovation. They operate with exclusivity rights to market and sell a comprehensive product portfolio from a wide range of manufacturers, with a steady footprint and expertise in areas such as anesthesia, operating rooms, interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, general surgery, vascular surgery, intensive care, homecare - ostomy, neurovascular intervention, obstetrics, oncology, ENT, biomedical simulation, wound treatment, emergency medicine, and urology.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the prospective ability of healthcare professionals in Portugal to perform the ProSense procedure and the belief that ProSense is a system that will gain rapid and wide market traction in Portugal. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

