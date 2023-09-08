IceCure Medical to Join Hands-On Cryoablation Session with ProSense and Host Symposium Led by Renowned Doctors at the CIRCE 2023 Annual Congress

ProSense is gaining commercial traction in Europe where it has CE approval for numerous malignant and benign tissue indications.

Symposium presenters include Professor Francois Cornelis who used ProSense in an endometriosis study which demonstrated cryoablation's efficacy rate of 92.8% in avoiding secondary surgery and Professor Julien Frandon who conducted a feasibility study of ProSense with positive results in kidney, bone, liver, lung, and soft tissue tumors.

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced it will participate in the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology Society of Europe (CIRCE) 2023 Annual Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 9 – 13, 2023. IceCure will exhibit ProSense and provide hands-on demonstrations at booth #D56. Additional high-profile events include:

IceCure Symposium at CIRSE 2023

Monday, September 11

14:30 – 15:30 CEST

Location: Auditorium 10

Professor Julien Frandon, MD, PhD of CHU de Nîmes and Professor Francois Cornelis, MD, PhD will moderate our symposium titled "Cryoablation using a liquid nitrogen, single probe system: from simple to complex cases". The presentation will include:

A brief overview of the advantages of liquid nitrogen based cryoablation systems by Professor Julien Frandon

Pushing the limits of LN2 cryoablation: From the breast to ENT and everything in between by Professor Julien Frandon

From desmoid tumors to endometriosis: a fifteen-year experience of cryoablation of soft tissue masses by Professor Francois Cornelis

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session. The symposium will be broadcast live on the CIRSE event website. Anyone can watch it by logging in or registering for a free myCIRSE account. Within the first 24 hours after the live session, the on-demand content will be available on CIRSE.

CIRCE 2023 Hands-On Tumor Ablation

Monday, September 11

16:15 – 17:45 CEST

Location: HDT-TA 3

IceCure will be participating in the Tumor Ablation Hands-On Device Training with the ProSense cryoablation system. This is a great opportunity for attendees to gain hands-on knowledge of IceCure's cryoablation device and to see the system's advantages. To learn more, visit CIRSE 2023 on how to participate.

Women in IR Grant

IceCure is proud to sponsor CIRSE's "Supporting Women in IR Grant" to encourage participation by women in interventional radiology for submitting abstracts to the conference. Thanks to this grant, ten aspiring women interventional radiologists' abstracts were accepted and will receive sponsored congress registration, travel, and accommodation.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the expected results of its "Supporting Women in IR Grant" and its upcoming participation in the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology Society of Europe, which will include conducting its own symposium, exhibiting ProSense, and providing hands-on demonstrations through the Tumor Ablation Hands-On Device Training. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

