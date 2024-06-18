IceCure Medical to Provide Overview and Share Recent Progress at Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on June 25, 2024

Recent insider open-market stock purchases demonstrate continued confidence in the Company

CAESAREA, Israel, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the Company's management, will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

"We have achieved our primary objectives for the first half of 2024, including the completion of the ICE3 trial and data results submission to the FDA, and being able to share our progress with investors at the Northland conference is timely as we firmly believe in the value that we are creating," commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer. "Furthermore, we believe recent action taken by several members of the Board and senior executives to purchase several tens of thousands of shares in the open market demonstrate their continuing confidence in the Company. Our entire team is optimistic about IceCure's potential to offer minimally-invasive options that are safe and just as effective as surgery for a growing number of indications worldwide, including early-stage breast cancer."

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Shamir, and Chief Financial Officer, Ronen Tsimerman, will provide an overview of IceCure Medical and review the latest developments and catalysts, including the completion of the ICE3 trial and pending De Novo Classification Request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for marketing clearance of the ProSense® Cryoablation System for the treatment of patients with early-stage, low risk breast cancer. Interested investors can contact their Northland Capital sales representative or Michael Polyviou at [email protected] to receive more information on the conference or to request a virtual one-on-one meeting with IceCure's management team.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses: its participation in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Growth Conference; and the potential of IceCure to offer minimally-invasive options that are safe and just as effective as surgery for a growing number of indications worldwide, including early-stage breast cancer. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

