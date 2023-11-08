IceCure Medical to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial & Operational Results on November 15, 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that it will issue a press release with its financial and operational results as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 before the Nasdaq Stock Market opens on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 and also discuss such results and other corporate developments on a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on the same day.

Conference call & webcast info:



Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:00 am ET

US: 1-888-642-5032

Israel/International: +972-3-9180609

A live webcast will be available at: veidan.activetrail.biz/IcecureQ3-2023

A recording of the webcast will be available at: ir.icecure-medical.com/

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses that it will issue a press release with its financial and operational results as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 on November 15, 2023 and discuss such results on a conference call at 10:00 a.m EST that day. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: our planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; our available cash and our ability to obtain additional funding; our ability to market and sell our products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; our ability to maintain our relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; our ability to maintain or protect the validity of our patents and other intellectual property; our ability to expose and educate medical professionals about our products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

