IceCure Medical to Review Recent Progress at Maxim Group's Virtual Healthcare Conference

IceCure CEO, Eyal Shamir, to present and conduct Q&A on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Track 2

CAESAREA, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical LTD. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM), (the "Company" or "IceCure"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, will participate in the Maxim Group LLC's ("Maxim") Healthcare Virtual Conference (the "Conference"), held from Tuesday, June 20th through Thursday, June 22nd.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Shamir, will present on the unique advantages of the liquid nitrogen-based ProSense Cryoablation System ("ProSense") and discuss the previously disclosed promising interim results from the Company's ICE3 clinical trial for the indication of early-stage (Luminal A T1 invasive) low-risk breast cancer in patients who are at high risk to surgery (not suitable for surgical alternatives). In the largest study of its kind, 96.91% of patients were recurrence-free and 100% of patients and physicians reported satisfaction with the cosmetic results. No scarring or change to the shape or size of the breast resulted due to the procedure. The brief presentation, followed by a Q&A with Maxim's research analyst, will take place on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Track 2.

ProSense serves the global tumor ablation market projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2028. An estimated 288,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed among U.S. women in 2022. ProSense has regulatory approvals in over 15 markets, a growing number of distribution agreements, and approximately 30 patents for its advanced liquid nitrogen cryoablation technology.

The Conference is being hosted by M-Vest, a division of Maxim, and investors should contact their sales representatives at Maxim Group to schedule a virtual meeting with IceCure Medical's management team.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward looking Statements:  

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses the upcoming presentation at the Conference and the growing number of the Company's global distribution agreements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

