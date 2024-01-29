IceCure Medical's Breast Cryoablation Gains Prominence in the U.S., as Society of Interventional Oncology Annual Meeting Features its First Breast Cryoablation Master Class

IceCure exhibits and provides hands-on demonstrations at SIO 2024 Annual Meeting in California , receiving enthusiastic response from interventional oncologists

ICE3 trial data were central to the Breast Cryoablation Master Class taught by several ProSense® users, including Dr. Tomkovich, ICE3's Co- Principal Investigator, and Dr. Fine, ICE3 Investigator who has treated numerous participants

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the Company is exhibiting and conducting hands-on ProSense® demonstrations at the Society of Interventional Oncology's ("SIO") Annual Scientific Meeting which takes place from January 25-29, 2024 in Long Beach, California.

This year's SIO meeting featured an educational event, Breast Cryoablation Master Class, the first of its kind by a radiology society. Interventional oncologists attending the half-day course learned from multidisciplinary experts in breast imaging, breast surgery, interventional radiology, surgical oncology, medical oncology, and radiation oncology. A literature review of notable studies for breast cryoablation was presented, primarily including interim data from IceCure's ICE3 breast cancer cryoablation study, which demonstrated a 96.91% recurrence free rate. Master Class teachers included Kenneth Tomkovich, MD, ICE3's Co-Principal Investigator, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Princeton Radiology, CentraState Medical Center, and Penn Princeton Medical Center in Princeton, New Jersey; and ICE3 Investigator, Richard Fine, MD, past President of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, Program Director of the Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship, and Director of Research and Education at the West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, Tennessee.

"SIO 2024 marks a milestone for breast cryoablation in the U.S. medical community as physicians across disciplines from breast surgery to interventional oncologists are looking to adopt cryoablation as a highly desirable option for early stage breast cancer," stated IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir. "We are pleased that our interim ICE3 data provided highly meaningful insight and that Drs. Tomkovich and Fine were available to provide guidance and best practices to Master Class attendees. The reaction to ProSense® at our booth was outstanding, and we are very optimistic about the growing use of our cryoablation system in the U.S. where it has regulatory clearance in many indications."

Dr. Tomkovich commented, "The Master Class, which was filled to capacity, included interventional oncologists and breast radiologists seeking education to build a successful breast cryoablation program. As a radiologist and co-principal investigator of the ICE3 study, I look forward to the presentation of data from the full study population, which I believe will provide even more evidence for physicians to adopt this minimally invasive alternative."

Dr. Fine added, "I was happy to take part at the first SIO Breast Cancer Cryoablation Master Class sharing my experience and perspective as a breast surgeon. Breast cryoablation with ProSense® is a minimally invasive, safe, fast, and painless procedure. The interim data of the ICE3 trial results are promising. The high level of interest in the procedure from interventional oncologists and breast radiologists was encouraging."

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses: that physicians across disciplines from breast surgery to interventional oncologists are looking to adopt cryoablation as a highly desirable option for early stage breast cancer; the Company's optimism about the growing use of its cryoablation system in the U.S. where it has regulatory clearance in many indications; the belief that cryoablation can be a superior option for the right early-stage breast cancer patients; and that the Company's interim ICE3 trial results are promising. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Michael Polyviou

Phone: 732-232-6914

Todd Kehrli

Phone: 310-625-4462

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319310/IceCure_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IceCure Medical