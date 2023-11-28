IceCure System Successfully Treated Kidney Cancer Tumor with 92% Disease-Free Survival Rate and 100% Secondary Local Control Rate

ProSense® is approved for the treatment of benign and malignant kidney tumors in the U.S., Europe, and numerous other countries.

The objective of this retrospective Study was to address the challenges of managing small renal masses, including recurrence rates, by exploring the safety and efficiency of single-probe percutaneous cryoablation as a potential solution. The causes of partial tumor response and persistent tumor residue after a T1a renal cryoablation procedure were assessed. A total of 25 patients underwent cryoablation for 26 T1a renal tumors with a median tumor size of 25.3 mm (20 to 30.7 mm) and a median RENAL nephrometry score, indicating tumor complexity, of 7 (5 to 9).

Main findings of the Study:

Disease-free survival rate was 92% (23 out of 25) at a median follow-up of 26 and a half months

Recurrent lesions were treated again using cryoablation, achieving a secondary local control rate of 100%

No patients died

No major complications arose

92.4% of patients (N= 24) were discharged the day after surgery

One of the Study's authors, Professor Julien Frandon, Director of the Interventional Radiology Department at Nîmes University Hospital commented, "In our recent publication, we evaluated the safety and efficacy of IceCure's cryoablation technology for the treatment of renal T1a tumors. This innovative approach has demonstrated remarkable safety profiles, even for challenging and unfavorably located small renal masses. One of the study's crucial findings is the technology's ability to preserve renal function post-treatment, which is paramount for patients' quality of life. This technology stands out as a forward-thinking solution in oncological treatment, providing a combination of patient safety, procedural efficiency, and cost-effectiveness."

"We appreciate the diligent work of Professor Frandon and his colleagues in conducting this Study and we congratulate them on its publication in Cancers, a prestigious European medical journal," stated IceCure's Chief Executive Officer Eyal Shamir. "The authors' findings are similar to the interim results from our own ICESECRET study in small renal masses which demonstrated an 89.5% recurrence-free rate. We expect ICESECRET's five-year patient follow-up to be completed in 2026, with topline results available shortly afterwards."

About ProSense®

ProSense® cryoablation is a minimally invasive, non-surgical, outpatient 40-minute, cost affective treatment option that destroys tumors by freezing them. ProSense® has been investigated and proven effective in various clinical applications, including breast tumors, kidney cancer, lung cancer, and in palliative care. Independent and company-sponsored clinical studies of ProSense® have shown strong results, with high rates of tumor destruction, and patient and physician satisfaction.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

