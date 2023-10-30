IceCure's ICE3 Trial Results Demonstrating 96.91% Recurrence Free Rate Featured in a Presentation at BISICON 2023 in India

ICE3 trial will be finalized in Q1 2024

IceCure's distributor in India , Novomed, exhibited ProSense® and received a high level of interest from doctors, clinics, and hospitals

ProSense was used to perform India's first breast cryoablation procedure in June 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced its participation in the 10th Annual Conference of the Breast Imaging Society of India (BISICON 2023) in conjunction with its in-country distributor, Novomed, from October 27-29, 2023. ProSense® was featured at Novomed's booth where doctors had the opportunity to get hands-on experience with the cryoablation system.

ProSense® was installed and inaugurated at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital in May 2023 and in June 2023 the first breast cancer cryoablation procedure in India was successfully conducted.

Results from IceCure's ICE3 study of ProSense®, the largest U.S. controlled multicenter clinical trial ever performed for liquid nitrogen-based cryoablation of early-stage breast cancer, were featured in a talk given by the study's Co-Primary Investigator, Dr. Kenneth R. Tomkovich, during a session titled "Pushing the boundaries—Minimally invasive cancer therapies". Interim results, which were previously published, show a 96.91% recurrence free rate, 100% safety, and 100% doctor and patient satisfaction with cosmetic results. Recent independently conducted studies in Europe have demonstrated similar results. The ICE3 trial is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024.

Dr. Tomkovich, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Princeton Radiology, CentraState Medical Center and Penn Princeton Medical Center, commented, "The ICE3 interim results show that early-stage breast cancer patients are achieving recurrence-free results that are comparable to surgical lumpectomy which is the current gold standard. Given the additional benefits of image guided cryoablation using ProSense®️ including the ability to be performed in an outpatient setting requiring only local anesthetic, minimal recovery time, and excellent cosmetic outcomes, cryoablation is proving to be an excellent choice for the right patients. I'm pleased to present these findings and share my personal experience with ProSense®️ at medical conferences as I believe the wider adoption of cryoablation for breast cancer will improve outcomes and the quality of life for women around the world."

"ProSense had a very positive reception, both at Novomed's booth and at Dr. Tomkovich's presentation," stated IceCure's VP of Business Development and Global Marketing, Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure. "In conjunction with Novomed, we are eager to have ProSense® rolled out to more hospitals in India. According to information published by Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, a cancer hospital located in Bangalore, India, one in 28 women in India is likely to develop breast cancer during her lifetime, and ProSense® can provide these women and their doctors the option of choosing a minimally invasive procedure with very safe and effective results."

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses: the expected conclusion of its ICE3 study in the first quarter of 2024 and that ProSense® can provide women that develop breast cancer and their doctors the option of choosing a minimally invasive procedure with very safe and effective results. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

