IceCure's ProSense® Destroyed 100% of Breast Cancer Tumors in Independent Study of Patients Who Chose Cryoablation Instead of Surgery

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the publication of an independent study titled "Acceptance and results of cryoablation for the treatment of early breast cancer in non-surgical patients" in the British Journal of Radiology, a publication of the British Institute of Radiology. The single-site study, led by Lucia L. Garna Lopez, PhD, was conducted by researchers in the radiology, oncology, and surgery departments at Hospital Lucus Augusti in Lugo, Spain.

The aim of the study was to evaluate the acceptance of percutaneous cryoablation treatment by patients with early-stage breast cancer who choose not to have surgery. Of the 45 patients offered cryoablation with ProSense®, 43 patients, or 95.6% accepted. 36 of these, representing 39 malignant tumors (median size 24mm), proceeded to undergo cryoablation.

"This study is a good case in point that when women who elect not to have surgery, or are not eligible for surgery, are given the option, they overwhelmingly choose cryoablation to treat their breast cancer," stated IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir. "In addition to providing excellent data on the safety and efficacy of ProSense® in patients who chose not undergo surgery, the study's authors also point to the correlation between a larger aging population, increased risk of breast cancer with age, and the fact that most patients who elect not to have surgery or are not eligible are elderly patients. These factors, we believe, point to increasing demand for ProSense® when it is presented as an option."

The median age of patients treated with cryoablation was 87, with a range of 60-96. After a median follow-up of 16 months, the complete ablation rate in luminal breast cancer with tumors ≤ 25mm was 100%. No major complications were seen.

The study investigators concluded that most non-surgical patients with early-stage breast cancer accepted cryoablation when the treatment was offered and that cryoablation is safe, effective, and well-tolerated as an outpatient procedure. The published article went on to state that outcomes suggest cryoablation could be an alternative to surgery for the management of breast cancer in this group of patients and pointed to financial, physical, and cosmetic benefits.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe and China.

