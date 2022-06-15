IceCure's ProSense® Featured at SIR 2022 Annual Meeting in Breast Cancer Cryoablation Categorical Course

Strong interest in ProSense from potential customers and distributors spurred by categorical course and Shanghai Medtronic deal

CAESAREA, Israel, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced ProSense was featured in a categorical course titled "Cryoablation for the Treatment of Breast Cancer: Breast Interventions for the Interventionalist" on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston ("SIR 2022 Conference").

ProSense was well received by physicians, potential U.S.-based customers including medical clinics and hospitals, and international distributors interested in partnerships. The categorical course, which provided information and training on image guided breast cancer cryoablation, came on the same day that IceCure announced its cryoablation system will be distributed in mainland China by Shanghai Medtronic Zhikang Medical Devices Co. Ltd. ("Shanghai Medtronic"), an affiliate of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), and Beijing Turing Medical Technology Co. Ltd. ("Turing"), with the first systems expected to be delivered in 2022.

The categorical course was presented at SIR 2022 Conference by a panel of experts in radiology and breast cancer, including:

Dr. Kenneth Tomkovich , Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist at Princeton Radiology, Director of Breast Imaging and Interventions at CentraState Medical Center, and Co-lead Investigator of IceCure's landmark ICE3 study of ProSense in the treatment of small, low-risk, early-stage malignant breast tumors;

, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist at Princeton Radiology, Director of Breast Imaging and Interventions at CentraState Medical Center, and Co-lead Investigator of IceCure's landmark ICE3 study of ProSense in the treatment of small, low-risk, early-stage malignant breast tumors; Professor Eisume Fukuma, Director of Breast Cancer at Kameda Medical Center, Japan , a pioneer in the study of breast cancer cryoablation, and ProSense user;

, a pioneer in the study of breast cancer cryoablation, and ProSense user; Dr. Alexander Sevrukov, Assistant Professor, Director, Women's Diagnostic Center at Methodist Hospital, a participant in the ICE3 trial, and ProSense user;

Dr. Monica L. Huang , Associate Professor, Department of Breast Imaging, Division of Diagnostic Imaging at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center;

, Associate Professor, Department of Breast Imaging, Division of Diagnostic Imaging at the MD Anderson Cancer Center; Dr. Jason Shames , MD, MBS, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Associate Director of Research, Division of Breast Imaging, Co-Director, Breast Imaging Fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University ; and

, MD, MBS, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Associate Director of Research, Division of Breast Imaging, Co-Director, Breast Imaging Fellowship at ; and Dr. Gao- Jun Teng , Professor of Radiology at the Center of Interventional Radiology and Vascular Surgery, Department of Radiology, Zhongda Hospital, Medical School, Southeast University, and former President of the Chinese Society of Interventional Radiology

Dr. Tomkovich commented, "The inclusion of a categorical course on breast cancer cryoablation at the SIR 2022 Conference represents a major shift in the way the interventional and breast radiologist can approach the treatment of small, low-risk, breast cancers and highlights the interest of the professional community about how they can offer such treatments to their patients. The promising interim ICE3 clinical data continues to show that cryoablation for certain types of breast cancers is safe, effective, and is the future of breast cancer care."

IceCure CEO, Eyal Shamir, added, "On the heels of the announcement of our distribution agreement with Shanghai Medtronic and Turing, this is an ideal time for ProSense to be featured at the SIR 2022 Conference as we work toward regulatory approval in early-stage breast cancer following the filing of our pre-submission package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2021. We extend our gratitude to the panel of experts who presented ProSense in the categorial course. Several of the doctors have been using ProSense and their perspective is invaluable for IceCure's potential customers and partners."

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved in Europe with the CE Mark.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses its ProSense product and its regulatory approval process in the U.S. and the expected delivery of product in mainland China under the Company's distribution agreement with Shanghai Medtronic and Turing. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

