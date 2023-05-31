IceCure's ProSense Installation in India is the First to Offer Cryoablation for the Treatment of Breast Cancer in the Country

Latest system installation in IceCure's global commercial rollout of ProSense

CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that ProSense was recently installed and inaugurated at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital ("KMCH") in Coimbatore, India. This development, to the Company's knowledge, constitutes the first instance of cryoablation for breast cancer treatment being offered in the country. KMCH, a leading hospital in southern India, is an innovator that has had numerous technology firsts in the region.

IceCure’s ProSense® System was installed at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital KMCH) in Coimbatore, India. The event was attended by Tammy Ben Haim, Consulate General of Israel, and several executives and doctors from KMCH. (PRNewsfoto/IceCure Medical)

The installation of ProSense was unveiled, at a well-attended ceremony, by Tammy Ben Haim, Consulate General of Israel, along with executives and doctors from KMCH such as Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami (Chairman), Dr. Arun N Palaniswami (Executive Director), Dr. Mathew Cherian (Chief of Radiology Services) Dr. Murugan (Medical Director), Dr. Subramaniam (Consultant Radiation Oncologist), and Dr. Rupa Renganathan (Lead Consultant in Breast Center of KMCH).

Dr. Subramaniam described ProSense during the welcome address, stating: "It is futuristic, and we help patients, especially those with early-stage cancer. The primary aim of using this innovative technology is mainly to make the journey of patients with tumors more dignified."

In her public statement at the inauguration Ms. Ben Haim said: "With this innovative Israeli technology, IceCure's ProSense mission is to make cancer treatment safer and more effective by providing minimally invasive solutions for patients around the world. Although ProSense's capability spans the treatment of different types of tumors, here in India its first application will be in the fight against breast cancer."

"We are pleased that women in India now can choose a minimally invasive procedure that has shown high efficacy in interim study results. This installation is the latest in our global commercial rollout," stated Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure, IceCure's VP of Marketing. "We have a productive relationship with our in-country distributor in India, which is a significant market for us, and we look forward to participating in the 10th Annual Conference of the Breast Imaging Society of India later this year."

