IceCure's ProSense® Showcased at TME Fall Summit: "Take the Lead in Breast Cancer Care" Roundtable Highlighting Cryoablation Advances

FDA's marketing authorization for ProSense® for low-risk breast cancer received following the TME Fall Summit—Marketing authorization expected to further drive commercial traction based on the high level of interest received at the roundtable event

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today announced its participation at Aptitude Health's TME Take the Lead in Breast Cancer Care Fall Summit 2025, which took place on September 26–27, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The two-day high-level roundtable convened more than 40 Key Opinion Leaders ("KOLs") from across the U.S. including leading breast surgeons, medical oncologists, and interventional radiologists to advance multidisciplinary care for high-risk and newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

In the days following the conclusion of the TME Fall Summit, on October 3, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") granted marketing authorization for ProSense® for the local treatment of breast cancer in patients ≥70 years of age with biologically low-risk tumors ≤1.5 cm in size and treated with adjuvant endocrine therapy, and patients that are not suitable for surgery for breast cancer treatment.

"We were honored to participate in the TME Fall Summit and engage directly with KOLs from across the U.S.," stated IceCure's Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Shamir. "The inclusion of cryoablation in the de-escalation dialogue underscores the momentum building around less-invasive breast cancer strategies, and ProSense® continues to draw attention as a tool that can reshape the standard of care. The engagement and high level of interest we received from top clinicians is highly encouraging, and we anticipate this interest will translate into clinical adoption now that ProSense® has received the FDA's marketing authorization in the U.S. for low-risk breast cancer in the days following the TME Summit."

The TME summit focused on the evolving paradigm of de-escalation strategies in early and high-risk breast cancer care, with special emphasis on minimally invasive options. Cryoablation was prominently featured during a multidisciplinary de-escalation session illustrating its growing relevance in breast oncology treatment planning.

ProSense® and IceCure received a high level of interest during a cryoablation faculty led by Dr. Richard Fine, a leading investigator of IceCure's ICE3 trail, the largest cryoablation study of its kind in the U.S. Dr. Fine is winner of the 2024 American Society of Breast Surgeons' Scientific Impact Award for his presentation of the ICE3 trial data and lead author of an ICE3 study published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.

IceCure delivered a product showcase presentation focused on ProSense®'s current capabilities and its potential to provide an unprecedented option for women with low-risk breast cancer.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA marketing authorization for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgical alternatives for breast cancer treatment. A full list of benefits and risks can be found on the Company's website.

ProSense® is a minimally invasive cryosurgical tool that provides the option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including in the breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens the door to fast and convenient office-based procedures for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

