IceCure's ProSense® to be Featured at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences in Japan

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced Eisuke Fukuma, MD, PhD, who has performed over 600 breast cryoablation procedures with ProSense®, will host events that feature ProSense® at two upcoming medical conferences in Japan. Dr. Fukuma is Chair, Breast Center, Kameda Medical Center, and President of the 8th International Oncoplastic Breast Surgery Symposium.

30th Japan Breast Disease Society

February 16-17, 2024

Kadema Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan

The event will be attended by Japanese doctors.





8th International Oncoplastic Breast Surgery Symposium

February 26-27, 2024

Chiba, Japan

This event will be attended by 25 breast surgery experts from Asia , the U.S., and Europe , who are thought leaders in their respective countries.

Educational sessions at the breast conferences will focus on nonsurgical tumor ablation and will include clinical data, indication-specific information, pathology analysis, and more.

"We are very grateful to Dr. Fukuma for leading educational events and sharing with other doctors his vast experience using ProSense® to help women achieve better outcomes," stated IceCure CEO Eyal Shamir. "The number of ProSense® user-initiated educational events and published studies is generating increasing momentum for the adoption and wider use of cryoablation globally."

Dr. Fukuma commented, "I'm always pleased to engage with my colleagues in Japan and internationally to share my insight and long-term experience with cryoablation. I've used ProSense® with hundreds of breast cancer patients, who have had excellent efficacy and safety outcomes. Based on my first-hand experience as well as published studies, there is no reason why cryoablation should not be the standard of care in early-stage breast cancer."

Dr. Dennis Holmes, a breast cancer surgeon and key opinion leader with over 50 peer reviewed journal publications of his innovative work, commented, "My mission as a breast cancer surgeon and cancer researcher is to raise the standard of care. Using ProSense®️ for breast cancer cryoablation is part of my practice and an essential part of oncoplastic surgery, which combines breast conserving procedures with plastic surgical techniques to optimize results. I was pleased to participate in the educational session at the Oncoplastic Breast Surgery Symposium in Japan with Dr. Fukuma. It is only through innovation that we can continually improve the effectiveness, safety, and quality of breast cancer care for the benefit of those affected by the diagnosis."

ProSense® is currently pending regulatory approval in Japan.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System provides a minimally invasive treatment option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens that door to fast and convenient office-based procedure for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

