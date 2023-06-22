Iced Tea and More - Cool Summer Beverages That Are Easy in Every Way

MONTVALE, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iced tea and convenience are two things Americans love, which is why the ready-to-drink iced tea market has been growing rapidly. The US market for ready-to-serve iced tea is well over a billion dollars per year. Actual ingredient costs are just a fraction of this amount.

Capresso offers a different way to bring iced tea and convenience together, with easy-to-use products for brewing the best at home that help consumers save money and beat inflation while enjoying custom-made quality beverages on demand. 

The Capresso Iced Tea Select brews directly into a glass pitcher with a removable lid and easy-pour spout.
The Capresso froth Select is a versatile countertop milk frother that creates a variety cold froth beverages.
The Capresso Iced Tea Select features a flavor enhancer to personalize brew strength from mild to strong to suit your taste. It brews directly into a beautiful 80-ounce (2.5 quart) glass pitcher with removable lid and easy-pour spout.  The removable permanent filter accommodates loose tea or tea bags, and the removable water tank is easy to fill and easy to clean.

Just fill the pitcher with ice before brewing – with the option to add fresh or frozen fruit for a delicious gourmet twist. The pitcher is dishwasher safe and comes with a handy lid for easy storage directly in the refrigerator.  Auto shut-off adds safety and convenience.

Celebrate summer with iced tea recipes on the Capresso blog, including Hawaiian Black Tea, Refreshing Mint Green Tea, Iced Chai Tea, and Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea with black tea and vodka. 

With cold frothed beverages also trending, Capresso froth Select is a versatile countertop milk frother that creates a variety of cold froth beverages – in addition to hot froth, hot milk and hot chocolate. Simple one-button operation with illuminated control makes it easy to create your dream froth beverage. 

The removable stainless steel pitcher with stay-cool handle is dishwasher safe and has a large capacity of 16 ounces for frothing or 20 ounces for heating. The unit comes with two frothing disks and one heating disk, which store securely in the base so they don't get lost. Dual auto-shut-off for safety – it automatically turns off when frothing or heating is complete or when the pitcher is removed from the base.

From Lemon Chiffon Latte and Blueberry Fizz to Coconut Chocolate Milk and a Frothed Mud Slide, creative cold froth recipes can be found on the Capresso blog.

