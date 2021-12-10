Iced Tea Market in India to Grow by USD 6.00 Bn | Rising Urbanization and Changing Consumer Lifestyles to Drive Growth | Technavio

The iced tea market in India is expected to grow by USD 6.00 bn from 2021 to 2026, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.43%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 21.51%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Iced Tea Market in India Analysis Report by Product (black iced tea, green iced tea, and others) and Distribution Channel (offline and online), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

The market is driven by factors such as rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Urbanization also indicates a rise in the per capita annual household disposable income of consumers. The working population seeks healthy products that are convenient to be consumed on the go, such as iced tea.

Major Five Iced Tea in India Companies:

Goodwyn Tea - The company offers peppermint tea that soothes stomach problems, helps fight sinus, and improves concentration.

Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of iced tea such as lemon ice tea, orange ice tea, peach ice tea, aloe vera and litchi ice tea, and many more.

Karma Kettle Teas - The company offers a wide range of iced teas such as green tea with mango and cumin, rooibos tea with spiced apple, jasmine green tea with peach, and many more.

Nestle SA - The company offers Nestea Iced Tea that has a refreshing, balanced taste and is available in sweetened and unsweetened varieties.

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of iced tea such as tulsi sweet lemon ice tea, tulsi sweet rose ice tea, tulsi green ice tea classic, and many more.

Are you looking for valuable insights regarding the vendors operating in the market? View Our Free Sample

Iced Tea Market In India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Black iced tea - size and forecast 2021-2026

Green iced tea - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Iced Tea Market In India Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Iced Tea Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.51 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Goodwyn Tea, Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd., Karma Kettle Teas, Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., TE-A-ME, TGL Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio