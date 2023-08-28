Iced Tea Market Size in India to Grow by USD 6.00 Billion From 2021 -2026 | Driven Growth by Rising Urbanization and Changing Consumer Lifestyles - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Iced Tea Market size in India is forecasted to grow by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.43%. The rapid urbanization in India has led to increased disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles. This shift has driven the demand for healthier options, including iced tea. Iced tea comes with a refreshing taste and a variety of flavors make it a preferred choice for on-the-go consumers. This rise in demand is a major driver behind the significant growth of India's iced tea market.

Iced Tea Market in India 2022-2026

Product Segmentation:

The market is divided into three main product segments:

Black iced tea

Green iced tea

Others

The black iced tea segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by distribution channels:

Offline

Online

By understanding these segments, companies can tailor their strategies to meet specific consumer preferences and effectively cater to different buying behaviors.

Iced Tea's growing popularity across various regions in India

As urbanization transforms various regions across the country, the market's dynamics adapt accordingly. From metropolitan areas to smaller towns, the rise in disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles is a common factor that raises the demand for healthier and convenient beverage options such as iced tea. This growth isn't limited by physical boundaries; instead, it reflects a nationwide trend where people from diverse regions are embracing the refreshing allure of iced tea. This geographic diversity results in a variety of preferences, which helps the iced tea market growth across various regions of India.

The Major Iced Tea Market companies in India:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several companies, including

Goodwyn Tea

Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd.

Karma Kettle Teas

Nestle SA

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd. Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

TE-A-ME

TGL Co.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Unilever Group

The rising urbanization, shifting consumer preferences, and increasing disposable incomes have driven the iced tea market in India to new heights. As diverse regions embrace this refreshing trend, it's evident that iced tea has seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of modern Indian consumers, catering to their dynamic preferences and on-the-go lifestyles. To gain deeper insights into the factors driving this remarkable growth and to explore the full spectrum of opportunities, consider purchasing the comprehensive market report. Unlock the valuable information within and stay ahead in understanding India's evolving iced tea landscape.

