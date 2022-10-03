Iced Tea Market Size in India to Grow by USD 6.00 Bn, Rising Urbanization and Changing Consumer Lifestyles to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iced tea market in India will be driven by factors such as rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. Urbanization had led to a rise in per capita and annual household disposable incomes. As a result, there has been a shift in the lifestyles of consumers. The consumption of healthy products such as iced tea has increased. Consumers are looking for healthy products that can be consumed on the go. Iced tea is available in various tastes and flavors. Such factors are driving the growth of the iced tea market in India.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Iced Tea Market in India 2022-2026

The iced tea market size in India is estimated to grow by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

The iced tea market in India report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Goodwyn Tea, Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd., Karma Kettle Teas, Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., TE-A-ME, TGL Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Goodwyn Tea - The company offers peppermint tea, which helps with stomach problems and sinus and improves concentration.

The company offers peppermint tea, which helps with stomach problems and sinus and improves concentration. Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of iced teas, such as lemon ice tea, orange ice tea, peach ice tea, litchi ice tea, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of iced teas, such as lemon ice tea, orange ice tea, peach ice tea, litchi ice tea, and many more. Karma Kettle Teas - The company offers a wide range of iced teas such as green tea with mango and cumin, rooibos tea with spiced apple, jasmine green tea with peach, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of iced teas such as green tea with mango and cumin, rooibos tea with spiced apple, jasmine green tea with peach, and many more. Nestle SA - The company offers Nestea Iced Tea, which has a refreshing, balanced taste and is available in sweetened and unsweetened varieties.

The company offers Nestea Iced Tea, which has a refreshing, balanced taste and is available in sweetened and unsweetened varieties. ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of iced teas such as Tulsi sweet lemon ice tea, Tulsi sweet rose ice tea, Tulsi green ice tea classic, and many more.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the iced tea market in India report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, growth in market share, and investments.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into black iced tea, green iced tea, and others. The black iced tea segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the market has been classified into offline and online.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Aloe Vera Juice Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Aloe Vera juice market size is projected to grow by USD 748.24 million from 2021 to 2026.

Tea Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tea market share is expected to increase by USD 19.48 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Iced Tea Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.51 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Goodwyn Tea, Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd., Karma Kettle Teas, Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., TE-A-ME, TGL Co., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Black iced tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Green iced tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Goodwyn Tea

Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers Ltd.

Karma Kettle Teas

Nestle SA

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd. Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

TE-A-ME

TGL Co.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio