ICEE® Debuts THREE New Products to Kick-Off the Summer Season

"We're thrilled to expand our iconic ICEE portfolio and continue serving up fun one sip at a time with the new Cherry and Blue Raspberry Ice Cream Float Tubes and Mermaid & Baby Narwhal Tubes," said Natalie Peterson, Vice President of Marketing for The ICEE Company. "ICEE gives everyone the best excuse to be a kid again, and these new flavors are no different. We hope fans enjoy these frozen treats all summer long!"

ICEE Red Cherry and Blue Raspberry Ice Cream Float Tubes and ICEE Mermaid & Baby Narwhal Tubes join the robust ICEE portfolio of Club SKU'S and top-selling Cherry and Blue Raspberry Tubes, as well as the Walmart exclusive SKU, Cola and Cherry Cola tubes. Also available for the entirety of summer 2021 is the Club Llamacorn SKU sold exclusively at Sam's Club. These exciting new ICEE flavors are now available in the frozen novelty section of retailers nationwide, for an SRP $3.29. Fans can also look forward to new and exciting flavors that will continue to roll out through 2022.

For more information, visit ICEE.com. To find ICEE Frozen Novelty tubes nearest you, visit https://www.icee.com/icee-retail-items/

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 48 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, ARCTIC BLAST, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, Nitro cold brew frozen coffee dispensed out of TWISTED CHILL by ICEE machines, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

