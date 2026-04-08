DOVE ELLIS, INSPECTOR SPACETIME, ARIMA EDERRA, MAMMÚT, SKELER, JÚNÍUS MEYVANT, LIIM, RÓSHILDUR, YAELOKRE AND MANY MORE

PLUS THREE SPECIAL EVENTS FEATURING DADI FREYR & THE ICELAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, SHYGIRL, AND THE STREETS

SHOWCASES BY FAROE MUSIC EXPORT AND THE SPANISH WAVE

TO PERFORM AT ACCLAIMED NEW MUSIC SHOWCASE AND INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN DOWNTOWN REYKJAVÍK

OFFICIAL PROGRAM: 5 - 7 NOVEMBER 2026



SPECIAL EVENTS: 4, 5, 8 NOVEMBER 2026

TICKETS & TRAVEL PACKAGES ON SALE NOW

DOWNLOAD IMAGES & ASSETS HERE

"This music festival will restore your faith in humanity." – The Standard

"Storm-soaked joy and the power of musical community." – Exclaim!

"The unpredictable magic of Iceland Airwaves." – The Line of Best Fit

"A tastemaker festival." – Billboard

"Iceland Airwaves might be 2025's most restorative music fest." – UPROXX

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iceland Airwaves today announced the first artists set to perform at its globally renowned new music festival and music industry conference this November in Downtown Reykjavík. In addition to announcing its first wave of 2026 artists, the festival also unveiled three Special Events and a refreshed visual identity, with limited Early Bird tickets and travel packages on sale now in partnership with Icelandair.

ICELAND AIRWAVES ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF GLOBALLY REVERED ARTISTS FOR 2026 EDITION

Widely celebrated for spotlighting both emerging international talent and the very best of Iceland's music scene, the first announcement for 2026 features an exciting and diverse mix of artists from across genres and geographies. Among the international names revealed today are electronic artist Skeler, rising alternative acts Adult DVD and Pollyfromthedirt, and boundary-pushing performers KOIKOI and Inspector Spacetime.

The 2026 lineup also sees a strong showing from Iceland's thriving music community. Returning favourites and rising local stars include acclaimed singer-songwriter Júníus Meyvant, atmospheric indie artist Axel Flóvent, rock band MAMMÚT, and the ever-evolving sounds of Oyama. They are joined by an exciting new generation of Icelandic talent, including Róshildur and TÁR, alongside a wide spectrum of emerging voices shaping the country's musical future.

Both Faroe Music Export (FMX) will be back with a showcase, featuring Tunghoyrt, RSP, and Joe & The Shitboys. The Spanish Wave will also be back and will announce their artists soon.

Further artists announced today include Liim (who received Tyler, the Creator's stamp of approval) SYL, Bana Zahiti, Bleech 9:3, David Bay, virgin orchestra, Dove Ellis, and Amor Vincit Omnia, with many more acts still to be revealed in the coming months.

Iceland Airwaves will also present a series of Special Events surrounding the core festival dates. This includes an opening concert on Wednesday by Shygirl, Daði Freyr performing with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, and a closing show on Sunday headlined by The Streets, who will be performing in A Grand Don't Come For Free in full for the first time ever. These additional performances will take place alongside the official festival program and will be accessible via separate tickets (with discounts and priority for festival pass holders), continuing the festival's tradition of unique, one-off experiences across Reykjavík. More information, including ticket prices and sale dates, will be released soon.

Based in the heart of Downtown Reykjavík, Iceland Airwaves offers festival-goers the opportunity to combine cutting-edge music discovery with unforgettable travel experiences. Visitors can spend their days exploring Iceland's natural wonders, from geothermal spas to volcanic landscapes, before diving into a city-wide program of live music spanning intimate venues, cultural spaces, and late-night showcases.

As always, the festival remains committed to championing new talent and fostering international connections within the music industry. Iceland Airwaves continues to serve as a vital meeting point for artists, agents, media, and industry professionals from around the world, all coming together to discover what's next in music.

Limited Early Bird festival passes for Iceland Airwaves 2026 are available now, including travel packages in partnership with Icelandair: https://icelandairwaves.is/tickets/

Iceland Airwaves also continues its commitment to gender-balanced line-ups through its ongoing work with Keychange, ensuring representation remains a core part of the festival's identity and community.

The official lineup so far can be found below, with many more artists to be announced soon.

2026 Lineup so far (A–Z):

Adult DVD (UK) | Amor Vincit Omnia (IS) | Arima Ederra (US) | Arny Margret (IS) | Axel Flóvent (IS) | Bana Zahiti (XK) | Bleech 9:3 (IE) | David Bay (DE) | Dove Ellis (IE) | Emmsje Gauti (IS) | HÉR (PL) | Inspector Spacetime (IS) | Joe & the Shitboys (FO) | Júníus Meyvant (IS) | KOIKOI (RS) | Liim (US) | MAMMÚT (IS) | Oyama (IS) | PISS (CA) | Pollyfromthedirt (UK) | Róshildur (IS) | RSP (FO) | Skeler (AU) | SYL (DK) | TÁR (IS) | Tunghoyrt (FO) | virgin orchestra (IS) | Yaelokre (PH/IS)

SPECIAL EVENTS:



Shygirl (November 4 at Silfurberg, Harpa)

Daði Freyr & The Iceland Symphony Orchestra (November 5 at Eldborg, Harpa)

The Streets (November 8 at Eldborg, Harpa)

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

About Iceland Airwaves:

Launched in 1999 as a one-off event in an airplane hangar, Iceland Airwaves is the world's most northerly music showcase and industry festival, situated halfway between North America and Europe.

Each November, downtown Reykjavík comes alive with the country's brightest emerging musical talent and forward-thinking international acts meeting for three days and nights of non-stop music hosted everywhere from tiny record stores and art museums to cool bars and stately churches to nightclubs and large-scale venues.

For two and a half decades, the festival has shone a spotlight on new talent, with early appearances from the likes of Mac DeMarco, James Blake, Sufjan Stevens, Young Fathers, Sigrid, Dan Deacon, Florence and The Machine, Hot Chip, Caribou, Dirty Projectors, Zola Jesus, Micachu, and others, along with many local luminaries such as GusGus, múm, Singapore Sling, FM Belfast, Of Monsters and Men, Ásgeir, sóley, Sin Fang, Kaleo, Mugison and Vök, all of whom have gone on to great success.

Established acts such as Björk, The Flaming Lips, The Knife, Kraftwerk, Sigur Rós, John Grant, Mumford & Sons, and Fleet Foxes have chosen to join music fans and delegates from over 50 countries for a truly dynamic three days of music and festivities.

Iceland Airwaves is also an invaluable opportunity to connect with musicians, agents, journalists, promoters, and managers from around the world, to build new relationships whilst celebrating some of the world's latest musical discoveries and game-changers.

The festival is now promoted and produced by the concert company Sena Live, with support from Iceland's national airline and founding sponsor, Icelandair, and in cooperation with the City of Reykjavík.

Since 2020, the team behind Iceland Airwaves has expanded its musical scope by organising standalone concerts, including Björk Orkestral, in Harpa and online, and a livestream festival called Live from Reykjavík. These new projects further support the Icelandic music industry and create opportunities for audiences to enjoy and discover Icelandic music.

Connect with Iceland Airwaves:

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For more information & media requests, please contact FINN Partners:

[email protected]

SOURCE Iceland Airwaves