Iceland Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: Reykjavik Leads Iceland's Data Center Hub, with Emerging Locations Across the Country, EU Membership Benefits Iceland's Regulatory Stability

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iceland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Iceland data center market is expected to reach a value of $543 million by 2028 from $266 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.63%

This report analyses the Iceland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Iceland secures 4th for digital innovation in the European Commission's eGovernment Benchmark 2022. In terms of 5G network deployment, Mila, Siminn, Vodafone, Ciena, Ericsson, and Nova are some of the telecom operators involved in deploying the 5G services across the region.

Reykjavik is the primary hub in the Iceland data center market, with most existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Keflavik, Akureyri, and Blonduos are the emerging data center locations. Iceland has ambitious targets for its future energy, which aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Iceland's membership in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the European Economic Area (EEA) allows it to participate in the European Single Market, facilitating the free movement of capital, labor, goods, and services with the EU. Iceland also maintains regulatory stability by adopting EU legislation for matters related to the single market.

In the Iceland data center market, some key investors are atNorth, Borealis Data Centres, and Verne Global. In June 2023, atnorth announced the launch of their data center facility, ICE03, located in Akureyri in the north of Iceland. Due to the mergers & acquisitions, the operators are increasing their capacities. For instance, Ficolo, a data center firm and expert in hybrid cloud infrastructure based in Finland, merged with Verne Global to satisfy the data center demand in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Iceland colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Iceland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Iceland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Iceland

Data Center Colocation Market in Iceland

The Iceland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Reykjavik

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Investment Opportunities in Iceland

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Iceland Market

Investment Opportunities in Iceland

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Iceland

Colocation Services Market in the Iceland

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-On

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Mannvit

Support Infrastructure Providers

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Stulz

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Borealis Data Center

atnorth

Verne Global

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3n738

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets