Icelandair Brings the Land of 'Fire and Ice' to Boston

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandair, the national airline of Iceland, is hosting an award-winning immersive experience with some of the country's most unique brands including -- Blue Lagoon Iceland, 66 North and others to create an unforgettable experience for visitors. Over the course of the three-day celebration, attendees can experience the unique landscapes and culture through exhibits, giveaways, live music, celebrity photographers, Icelandic food and drink and so much more. With Iceland being just a five-hour flight from Logan Airport, this event's goal is to educate and show off the country's sought-after cuisine, one-of-a-kind experiences, and welcoming culture – from our neighbors who are just 'Around the Corner'. This is an opportunity to "try before you fly" as the land of fire and ice is recreated on the banks of the Charles River.

Exhibits at the event will include:

A real lava demonstration (various times during the 3-day event)

Immersive spa experience in Iceland's wonder of the world

wonder of the world Live music performances from Icelandic bands and DJs

Live performance from renowned Icelandic stand-up comedian, Ari Eldjarn

VR snowmobiling experience in the "snow"

Q&A sessions with famous travel photographers

Family day on Sunday, with a sensory-dampened hour starting at 10:00am

Partners of the event include Icelandia, 66 North, Blue Lagoon Iceland, Reyka Vodka, Iceland Airwaves, and Boeing.

In a recent survey by Icelandair about US consumers' travel habits, 50% revealed that they are more willing to travel now than they were before the pandemic. In addition, three of the most sought-after experiences for travelers were adventure (48% of respondents), to experience something new (41%), and nature (45%). All of which makes Iceland the perfect destination for people in the US to consider. In the same survey, 70% of respondents acknowledged it was hard to find affordable activities to do themselves or with their families. With additional partners of the event including, 66 North, Reyka Vodka, Iceland Airwaves, and Boeing, Around the Corner is the perfect free event to learn about one of the top vacation spots in the world. More results of the survey are listed below.

Bogi Nils, President & CEO of Icelandair Group, said "Iceland is always full of excitement, beauty and adventure! Recently, the world got a glimpse of Iceland's power when the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted. Now, we are excited to bring some of these awe-inspiring, Icelandic wonders to Boston. During this free, award-winning event, Around the Corner, experience what it is like to see and enjoy a taste of Iceland, including snowmobiling, the Blue Lagoon and hot flowing lava. Iceland really is just around the corner with daily flights, less than 5 hours from Boston on Icelandair. We look forward to sharing a little bit of our home with you and welcoming you aboard."

Grímur Karl Sæmundsen, CEO & Founder, Blue Lagoon Iceland, said "Through our immersive experience, we're thrilled to bring a small piece of the Blue Lagoon to life in Boston. As our wonder of the world is just a 20-minute drive from the international airport in Iceland—and Boston is just a short flight away—we hope Around the Corner inspires Bostonians to visit our beautiful country and we're able to welcome them in person to the Blue Lagoon in the near future."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Icelandair team to bring Iceland directly to Boston," said Björn Ragnarsson, Chief Executive Officer of Icelandia – an organization providing tailor-made vacation packages and top-rated activities in the destination. "With many surprises in store, we are excited to showcase just how many bucket list adventures Iceland offers travelers – from awe-inspiring landmarks to eco-conscious experiences."

Where:

Garage B at the Speedway

1420 Soldiers Field Road, Boston

When:

Friday, October 20 11:00am – 4:30pm 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturday, October 21 11:00am - 4:30pm 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Sunday, October 22 10:00am – 5:00pm



How:

Drive – parking available nearby

MBTA – Bus 70 & 86; Commuter Rail to Boston Landing station

Row – "Head" on down the Charles River For more information about the event, please visit Around the Corner – Boston .

#Ice la ndAroundTheCorner

More Data from Icelandair Survey:

70% of respondents find it hard to identify affordable activities to do themselves or with their family

50% of those who want to travel to Iceland , want to visit a lagoon or geothermal pool

, want to visit a lagoon or geothermal pool When choosing a vacation, travelers seek out adventures (48%), the opportunity to experience something new/cultural (41%) and nature (45%)

50% of respondents are willing to travel more now than before the pandemic

30% of people do not believe they will travel abroad in the next 12 months because the cost of travel is too high

30% said the cost of living is making them cut back on travel spending

37% of travelers who have flown to Europe , on average, visit multiple countries on their trip

, on average, visit multiple countries on their trip Convenient flight times (26%) almost outweigh the cheapest airfare (33%) as the most important determinant for selecting an airline to fly with

Nearly 25% of travelers believe a positive experience with a specific airline is the most important factor in determining who to fly with

Survey Methodology:

Data for the survey was gathered between October 11-13, 2023, ensuring a comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of public sentiment on travel. The survey, of 1,000 adults in the US, ages 18+, utilized a survey methodology called Random Device Engagement. RDE is the natural successor to Random Digit Dialing. The survey was delivered inside popular mobile apps, RDE utilizes the same neutral environment as RDD, and an audience who are not taking premeditated surveys, by reaching them inside mobile apps they were using anyway. Pollfish uses non-monetary incentives like an extra life in a game or access to premium content.

About Icelandair

Icelandair is the national carrier of Iceland. Since its foundation in 1937, Icelandair has steadily expanded its route network, using the unique geographical location of Iceland as a hub midway between Europe and North America. In 2022, Icelandair transported 3.7 million passengers to 51 destinations in Europe and North America. Icelandair also operates an airfreight and logistics business, as well as offering aircraft leasing and consulting services. Icelandair Group is listed on Nasdaq Iceland. Please visit the website for further information: www.icelandair.com

