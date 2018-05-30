Icelandic Company IMS Vintage Photos Offering Rare Heritage Photos for Sale for the FIRST Time in 100 Years

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMS Vintage Photos is offering authentic historical archive photographs for sale to people worldwide for the first time in 100 years. The company is the first in Europe to develop an advanced technology that enables it to digitize and catalog thousands of images per day so that it can secure the after-life of these rare photos.

Hundreds of thousand images can be search on the imvintagephotos.com website The topics from the press archive

What separates IMS Vintage from other photo websites is its state of the art image digitization technology. The company has developed an advanced technology that enables it to digitize and catalog thousands of images per day and make them available to the world. This way, IMS Vintage Photos is able to secure these heritage photographs even after their original print is being sold to collectors. These photos can now be re-published easily so that other historical photo connoisseurs too can explore such rare assets. Interestingly, the Iceland-based company is the FIRST in Europe to offer such a facility and its latest sale of 500,000 images of original prints is the largest and the only of its kind in the entire continent.

"It is truly unbelievable some of the photographs we see as we are unpacking the archives we are working on. It is such a shame that these images have not been accessible to the public before. But at the same time we are proud to be digitizing them so they can be preserved forever. So many images have been lost during the last decades in water damage and fire. It is at the same time truly great that now when so many things are mass produced, that we can offer people something truly unique and historical. All these photographs are collectibles that are great for decoration, personal gifts or even as an investment for the future," said Arnaldur Gauti Johnson, the Managing Director of IMS Vintage Photos.

The vintage photo sale covers a vast and versatile platter of subjects. From science to history to geography to nature to military & war to royalty- there is something for everyone. Historical photo connoisseurs will also find rare photographs of famous stars from various fields such as movies, politics, sports, theatre, dance, stage, popular culture and what not! From a young determined Muhammad Ali packing a punch during his hard-core practice to Sir Charlie Chaplin getting kissed by a celebrity fan- IMS Vintage Photos offers a sneak-peek into some of the most legendary captures of the bygone days.

Located in Reykjavik, IMS Vintage Photos specializes in digitizing old photo archives, for the owners and offering the original prints on sale for collectors and heritage photo connoisseurs worldwide. Founded in 1948 as a picture agency, the company has come a long way since then and today is the most trusted resource for original historical photographs. IMS Vintage Photos only sells original vintage press photographs to ensure a unique historical document for the buyers.



