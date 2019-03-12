Icelandic Company Niceland Seafood Takes a Stand Against Seafood Fraud and Hires Industry Veterans to Lead U.S. Efforts

To achieve its growth plan and evolve the industry, Niceland recruited industry veterans and scientists from the four corners of the U.S. - Boston, Miami, San Diego, and Northern California - who aim to improve practices in the seafood industry. They'll educate buyer partners and home cooks about transparency and quality, thus building demand for better practices and traceable, Icelandic fish.

Today, the global seafood industry is being scrutinized for deceptive labeling practices, fraudulent behavior, and other murky deals (see special report from the office of the New York Attorney General and the recent exposure of widespread seafood fraud ).

To take a stand against fraud and to lead by example, Niceland Seafood developed a new fish-purchasing experience with its TraceabiliT™ web-app. Now, buyers and home cooks can see the entire journey of their meal, including the location in Icelandic waters where the fish was caught (or farm raised), the fishermen, species information, the processing plant and transport information. The entire TracabiliT chain is viewable by using any smartphone's built-in camera to resolve a QR (quick response) code on the package. "Just point your camera and the story appears," says Niceland's Thor Gestsson, the technical genius behind TraceabiliT. Transparency at this level represents critical progress for the industry, and further positions Niceland as the company carrying the transparency torch.

"As we're seeing daily stories about the harmful, dishonest practices in the industry, it's great for all of us to know we're doing the right thing, at the right time, with the right partners, in the right places and with the right purpose," stresses Oliver Luckett, Niceland's chairman and founder.

In addition to its tracing technology, Niceland Seafood is committed to reducing waste within the global supply chain - all Niceland Seafood products are shipped using 100% recyclable CoolSeal™ boxes, and the company is committed to never using the industry standard styrofoam packaging. Arnie Dzelzkalns, Niceland's director of operations and production, says, "Though more costly in the short term, we're setting an example in hopes that others will follow and create broader acceptance in the industry, which will inevitably force prices of these eco-friendly options downward." Niceland is creating a future-proof solution as it enters eco-conscious cities across the country that have begun to ban single-use styrofoam.

Niceland Seafood, based in Reykjavik, chose Denver as its U.S. headquarters partially due to its partnership with Icelandair (the company air freights its fish via direct, commercial flights). Click here for more detailed information about the Niceland Seafood Denver team, which includes:

Meghan Russell, U.S. Director of Strategy and Sales

Arnie Dzelzkalns, U.S. Director of Operations and Production

Patrick Dunaway, U.S. Director of Sustainability and Chief Scientist

William (Billy) Polo, U.S. Logistics, Inventory Management & QA

"Our U.S. team embodies the values of humanism, sustainability and shares a desire for more collaboration and transparency. Together our goal is to improve customer, retail partner and supplier experiences through leadership in education, technology and authentic storytelling," adds Luckett.

The company is quickly securing and expanding its supply side position with the recent acquisition of NASTAR and Viking Fresh in Reykjavik. Home cooks in the U.S. can now discover the Niceland Seafood experience in select King Soopers, City Markets, Busch's, Metcalfe's and Peapod Delivery through partnerships with major distributors (Seattle Fish, Fortune Fish, Halpern's Steak and Seafood, and Greenpoint Fish & Lobster). This means home cooks in 12 states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, Texas, Missouri, Montana, Wyoming and Florida) have access to premium, nutritious Icelandic fish.

About Niceland Seafood:

Niceland Seafood was founded by the brand incubator EFNI, who in collaboration with Iceland-based international investment company Eyrir Invest. EFNI's mission is to share Iceland's values of sustainability, humanism, creativity, connectivity and the preservation of nature with the world. Niceland Seafood is the brainchild of both Oliver Luckett, former Head of Innovation at The Walt Disney Company and founder and former CEO of theAudience, and Heida Helgadottir, renowned Icelandic political entrepreneur behind the famous Best Party. Luckett and Helgadottir launched Niceland Seafood in June 2018 in Reykjavik to solve the growing need for transparency in the industry. https://nicelandseafood.com/

About EFNI:

EFNI connects the dots between culture and commerce, heritage and media, and the local and global. By employing technology and online mediums, EFNI shares the magic of Iceland with the world. http://www.efni.is

About Eyrir Invest:

Eyrir Invest is an international investment company that focuses on investments in industrial companies which have the potential to become true global leaders. Eyrir Invest places great emphasis on aligning execution with quality long-term strategic planning. https://eyrir.is/

