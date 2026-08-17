Icelandic Glacial Joins E!'s "Cocktail Wars" as Official Water Partner

Premium natural spring water brand brings its signature purity to the craft cocktail competition series hosted by Lance Bass and Joey Fatone

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the naturally alkaline, premium natural spring water sourced from Iceland's protected Ölfus Spring, is the official water partner for the inaugural season of E!'s Cocktail Wars, the ten-episode mixology competition series hosted by Lance Bass and Joey Fatone.

The integrated partnership goes beyond traditional product placement, with the series incorporating Icelandic Glacial into the competition itself. A proud partner of Cocktail Wars, Icelandic Glacial is used by contestants throughout the competition for cocktail preparation, palate refreshing between tastings, and keeping contestants hydrated. The brand is also organically featured throughout the set at contestant stations, judges' tables, and back-bar areas.

The partnership also brings Icelandic Glacial into one of the show's most visual elements, as contestants use the pure-tasting water to create crystal-clear ice in custom cocktail molds featured throughout the season.

"Icelandic Glacial is excited to partner with Cocktail Wars to showcase how exceptional water can elevate every cocktail," said Michelle Grieco, VP of Marketing. "When creating a great drink, every ingredient matters, especially the quality of the water. Icelandic Glacial complements the taste and balance of the cocktail while allowing the natural flavors of the ingredients to shine."

In a series of themed challenges, Cocktail Wars pits America's buzziest mixologists against each other in a lively, high-stakes competition with $10,000 on the line in every episode. This season, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone are joined by expert mixologist Melissa Brooke and an all-star lineup of celebrity guest judges, including Golden Globe® nominee Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Reminders of Him), Emmy® winner Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Family Guy) and reality TV icons Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan (E!'s The Golden Life), and Melissa Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey).

The series will premiere Tuesday, August 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!, with two back-to-back episodes on E!. Cocktail Wars is executive produced by Texas Crew Productions, Innovative Idea Productions, and R&D Media. David Karabinas, Rick Cikowski, Chip Rives, James Macnab and Brad Bernstein are executive producers for Texas Crew; Jonathan Bonchick and David Silverman are executive producers for Innovative Idea; Russ McCarroll is showrunner and executive producer for R&D.

To learn more about Icelandic Glacial, visit www.icelandicglacial.com or follow @icelandicglacial on Instagram.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is a premium natural spring water brand sourced from a protected volcanic spring in Iceland. Naturally filtered through lava rock and untouched ecosystems, the water arrives in its pure state: light, crisp, and remarkably clean. Guided by Icelandic values of restraint, minimal intervention, and respect for natural systems, the brand philosophy is simple: Nothing added. Nothing taken. Clarity, revealed.

SOURCE Icelandic Glacial