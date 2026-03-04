Icelandic Glacial Announces Two-Season Creative Partnership with HODAKOVA at Paris Fashion Week 2026

PARIS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the premium natural spring water sourced from Iceland's protected Ölfus Spring, has partnered with HODAKOVA, the fashion brand founded by Swedish designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson, for a two-season creative collaboration. The partnership launched this week at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2026, uniting the brands around a shared philosophy: revealing what already exists in its highest form.

The collaboration debuted at the Carrousel du Louvre, where Icelandic Glacial — sourced from Iceland's protected Ölfus Spring and bottled at the source with Nothing Taken. Nothing Added. — was woven directly into the show's creative framework. Together, the brands explored glass as both material and metaphor. For Icelandic Glacial, glass is central to its premium product offerings, preserving the water in its purest state while symbolizing clarity and restraint. Select runway looks featured glass accessories developed in partnership with the brand, and guests received its signature glass bottles, reinforcing the shared emphasis on purity and form. The partnership will continue through the SS27 Conventional Collection.

"Icelandic Glacial is built on restraint," said Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. "We don't alter our water, and we don't overdesign our packaging. Glass is intentional and it safeguards the product while reflecting its uncompromised nature. HODAKOVA's approach to construction mirrors that mindset, which is why this partnership felt aligned from the start."

For HODAKOVA, the collaboration extends a practice rooted in uncovering structure within material, exposing tension, transformation, and form rather than concealing them. If Icelandic Glacial reveals nature's clarity, HODAKOVA reveals the inherent strength and fragility within construction.

"Water reflects, resists, and shapes," said Ellen Hodakova Larsson, Founder and Creative Director of HODAKOVA. "It carries tension and softness at once. This collaboration allows us to translate that tension into form."

Icelandic Glacial's partnership with HODAKOVA reflects the brand's focus on collaborations rooted in shared vision rather than traditional sponsorship. By working together, the two brands combine expertise in design and pristine quality to create a partnership that is thoughtful, enduring, and true to both identities.

About HODAKOVA

Hodakova, founded by Swedish designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson in 2021, is a pioneering fashion brand blending elegance, curiosity and archetypical elements into its designs. Hodakova focuses on creating luxury garments from regenerated materials, demonstrating that craftsmanship and environmental responsibility can coexist without compromise.

The brand is deeply rooted in Larsson's home country of Sweden, where she maintains a close connection to nature, friends and family, providing a foundation for her creativity. Simultaneously, Hodakova operates on a global scale, with an infrastructure that spans 15 countries.

Hodakova has been worn by artists like Billie Eilish, Emma Corrin, Lily Rose Depp, Solange, Cate Blanchett, Rosé, Ayo Edebiri and Petra Collins.

HODAKOVA was the 2024 LVMH Prize Winner.

Read more on: Vogue Runway, Financial Times, or Harper's Bazaar.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is natural spring water sourced from Iceland's protected Ölfus Spring — one of the world's best preserved natural springs. Filtered for centuries through layers of volcanic rock and bottled at source in its original composition, the water arrives as it formed: untouched and complete.

Guided by Icelandic values of restraint and precision, the philosophy remains simple: Nothing Taken. Nothing Added.

