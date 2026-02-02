Cleeks Golf Club Partners with Icelandic Glacial Ahead of 2026 LIV Golf Season

Two premium European brands unite around moments of clarity under pressure

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleeks Golf Club today announced a partnership with premium natural spring water brand Icelandic Glacial ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf season. The collaboration brings two European brands united by a shared belief in clarity under pressure, composure, and purposeful design.

The partnership will debut at the season opener on February 4–7 at LIV Golf Riyadh. Throughout the 2026 season, Icelandic Glacial will be integrated into Cleeks Golf Club's on-course identity, with the brand featured on players' golf bags as part of the team's visual expression.

Led by captain Martin Kaymer, Cleeks Golf Club enters the season with a roster of four European players competing on a global stage. Icelandic Glacial, rooted in Europe with international reach, is a natural partner for a team that values focus, restraint, and calm decision-making at the highest level of competition.

Built around the idea of moments of clarity under pressure, the partnership reflects the reality of elite golf, where composure, focus, and decisive calm shape every moment that matters. On the course, success is defined not by force, but by presence and precision.

"This partnership with Icelandic Glacial reflects the values we have built Cleeks Golf Club around: clarity, focus, and a sense of timelessness," said Jonas Martensson, General Manager of Cleeks Golf Club. "They will be with us on the course each week, and we are proud to represent their brand as part of our on-course identity throughout the 2026 season."

"At Icelandic Glacial, we believe clarity matters most when pressure is highest," said Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. "Golf is one of the few sports where composure, focus, and calm decision-making define success. Partnering with Cleeks Golf Club allows us to show up in moments where clarity is not a concept, but a requirement."

Sourced from a protected volcanic spring in Iceland, Icelandic Glacial is naturally filtered through lava rock and untouched ecosystems. The result is a light, crisp, remarkably clean water that reflects the brand's belief in revealing clarity created by nature, not manufacturing it.

Throughout the season, the partnership will extend across on-course integration, hospitality, athlete experiences, and select activations. Through Cleeks Golf Club's Art of Golf program, the golf bag becomes a creative canvas, making Icelandic Glacial a visible and intentional part of the team's identity as Cleeks competes across LIV Golf's global calendar.

About Cleeks Golf Club

Cleeks Golf Club is redefining golf for the next generation. Rooted in performance and culture, Cleeks blends tradition with modern creativity, connecting sport with art, fashion, and music through its Art of Golf platform.

Instagram: @cleeksgolfclub

X: @Cleeks_GolfClub

YouTube: @CleeksGolfClub

Facebook: Cleeks GC

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is a premium natural spring water brand sourced from a protected volcanic spring in Iceland. Naturally filtered through lava rock and untouched ecosystems, the water arrives in its pure state: light, crisp, and remarkably clean. Guided by Icelandic values of restraint, minimal intervention, and respect for natural systems, the brand philosophy is simple: Nothing added. Nothing taken. Clarity, revealed.

Instagram: @icelandicglacial

Facebook: IcelandicGlacial

LinkedIn: Icelandic Glacial

About LIV Golf

Now in its fourth season, the LIV Golf League features 13 teams competing for both an Individual and Team title at premier golf courses across the globe. As the first truly global golf league, LIV Golf is constantly innovating to set a new standard in sport and redefine the fan experience through the lens of music, culture, and entertainment, while growing the game of golf for a new era of players and fans around the world. Headquartered in New York and London, the League holds events in cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa, with broadcasts reaching nearly 900 million households in more than 200 international markets and territories. LIV Golf was designed to expand the sport on a global level, bring new audiences to the game, create new value within the golfing ecosystem, and enhance the game's societal impact far beyond the course through the League's Impact & Sustainability efforts.

In 2022, LIV Golf launched The International Series, which features 10 elevated events in world-class destinations. Sanctioned by the Asian Tour, these events offer a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League and the Majors.

