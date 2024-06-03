Two New TV Spots - Fire & Ice - Feature Notable Icelandic Talent

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial™, the naturally alkaline, super-premium spring water from Iceland, today announced two new TV spots to support its brand campaign: "You Are What You Drink, Be Exceptional." Kicking off today, the 8-week campaign features prominent Icelandic talent, Michelin Star Chef Þráinn Freyr Vigfússon and Adventure Photographer Ása Steinars. The campaign aims to showcase Iceland's pristine backdrop, the birthplace of Icelandic Glacial water, and how this exceptional water inspires people to do extraordinary things.

Icelandic Glacial™ Launches Two New TV Spots to Support the “You Are What You Drink, Be Exceptional.” Campaign

The two fifteen-second spots offer a unique glimpse into the lives of Þráinn Freyr Vigfússon and Ása Steinars, showcasing their skills amidst Iceland's dramatic elements. In " Fire ", Þráinn Freyr Vigfússon utilizes Icelandic Glacial water while cooking over volcanic lava rock. In " Ice ", Ása Steinars explores ice caves and enjoys Icelandic Glacial water while searching for the perfect shot.

"Celebrating our commitment to excellence, the 'Be Exceptional' campaign highlights Icelandic Glacial's journey to becoming one of the leading premium water brands in the world, renowned for its purity, quality and environmental responsibility," said Michelle Grieco, VP of Marketing. "This campaign underscores our dedication to providing exceptional products and experiences to our consumers."

Icelandic Glacial developed the "Be Exceptional" campaign in-house. The Phoenix Media group filmed and produced the two spots. 26 Dot Two led the extensive media plan, including airings on Hulu, Peacock, Bravo, and during The Bachelorette in the Los Angeles and Orange County area. The campaign will be supported by paid social media ads and Amazon videos.

Acknowledged for its exceptional purity, Icelandic Glacial is bottled at the source from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, providing customers with the highest-quality natural spring water. The company delivers bottled water with a net-zero carbon footprint and a naturally occurring alkaline pH level of 8.4, providing a clean, fresh taste with the perfect healthy balance for the body.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial™ is a super-premium natural spring water sourced from the certified sustainable Ölfus Spring in Iceland, formed over 5,000 years ago and protected by a barrier of lava rock. This water is exceptionally pure, with a naturally low mineral content and high alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial holds the distinction of using 100% natural green energy in both product and operation. To discover more on the Purest Tasting Water on Earth™, please visit www.icelandicglacial.com, like us on Facebook @IcelandicGlacial, follow us on Instagram @icelandicglacial & Twitter @icelandicwater

