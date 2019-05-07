Icelandic Glacial Makes Massive Distribution Push to Include Select Target, Walmart and Kroger Stores Nationwide

Icelandic Glacial has also increased retail availability with convenience and grocery channels nationwide such as South East Grocers, Reasors supermarket and Homeland Supermarket in Oklahoma, Enmarket, Circle K's South Atlantic, Delek C Stores in Texas, Price Chopper, Fast Trac, Kinney Drug, Town Pump, Five Star (Newcomb Oil), Safeway East, Festival Foods and Mirabito's. In addition, Icelandic Sparkling flavors are now available at select HEB stores in Texas and at all Foodland supermarkets in Hawaii.

"We're thrilled to expand our distribution significantly to ensure that consumers across the country are able to buy Icelandic wherever they shop," says Icelandic Glacial's Chairman & Co-Founder, Jon Olafsson.

Icelandic Glacial strives to bring consumers a quality product with as little environmental impact as possible. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% geo-thermal energy to power its bottling facility, which harvests less than 0.1% of the naturally filtered water that flows to the surface of Iceland's Ölfus Spring.

"This is an unbelievable opportunity for us to bring the purest tasting water on earth to new consumers," said Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. "We have very strong plans in place to achieve our goal to be the #1 import in the US, built on the pillars of expanding distribution, increasing innovation and building the brand."

Icelandic Glacial is currently available in over 26 countries worldwide. Icelandic Glacial maintains a commitment to using 100% natural green energy to fuel its production in addition to using fully recyclable packaging and sustainable shipping methods.

