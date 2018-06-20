Icelandic Glacial™ Releases Highly Anticipated Line of Flavored Sparkling Waters

Crafted with all-natural ingredients, the sparkling flavors include Tahitian Lime, a perfect balance of zesty and sweet; Sicilian Lemon, a classic citrus tang with a hint of sweetness; and Elderflower, a delicate floral taste, perfect on its own or as a hydrating yet flavorful cocktail mixer.

Bottled at the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, the new line of flavored sparkling waters is sustainably sourced and naturally filtered by the fields of untouched lava rock it flows over, without anything but festive fizz and refreshing natural flavors added.

"This is an exciting brand extension for Icelandic Glacial," said Jon OIafsson, Chairman & Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial. "This brings us one step closer to fulfill all of our consumer's hydration needs under the Icelandic Glacial brand."

Elderflower, Tahitian Lime, and Sicilian Lemon are now available at many fine retailers such as Dierbergs, Fareway, Hy-Vee, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, and Woodmans. The flavored sparkling waters are also available online through Amazon.com and IcelandicGlacial.com.

"We have been astounded by the amazing response from both our consumers and retail partners," commented Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. "We actually had one of our buyers tell us this is the best lime flavored sparkling water he's ever had."

Icelandic Glacial is currently available in over 24 countries worldwide. As the world's first certified carbon neutral bottled water brand, Icelandic Glacial maintains a commitment to using 100% natural green energy to fuel its production in addition to using fully recyclable packaging and sustainable shipping methods.

About Icelandic Glacial™

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint.

