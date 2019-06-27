Icelandic Glacial Retains Rogers & Cowan for U.S. Public Relations Business

The agency won the business in part because of its integrated approach, which will allow Icelandic Glacial to tap into the company's extensive service offerings including experiential/events, talent and influencer partnerships, social and digital media, sponsorships and product placement.

"We are thrilled to have Rogers & Cowan on board as we strive to achieve our goal to be the no. 1 import in the U.S.," said Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. "The agency will be a critical partner in helping us raise consumer awareness as we look to continue our recent momentum in expanding distribution, bringing Icelandic Water to more customers."

"Icelandic Glacial is on the rise in such a big way, and Rogers & Cowan is honored to join the company on this exciting journey," said Mark Owens, CEO of Rogers & Cowan. "Reza and his team recognize the importance of making meaningful consumer connections. We are confident that together we will deliver on that goal in disruptive and creative ways that move the needle for the business."

Icelandic Glacial strives to bring consumers a quality product with as little environmental impact as possible. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% geo-thermal energy to power its bottling facility, which harvests less than 0.1% of the naturally filtered water that flows to the surface of Iceland's Ölfus Spring. Icelandic Glacial maintains a commitment to using 100% natural green energy to fuel its production in addition to using fully recyclable packaging and sustainable shipping methods. Icelandic Glacial is currently available in over 26 countries worldwide.

About Icelandic Glacial™

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint.

About Rogers & Cowan

Rogers & Cowan is a leading entertainment PR and marketing communications agency connecting brands with the media, consumers and influencers that matter. R&C offers an insider's "POV" in creating distinctive integrated marketing campaigns that leverage the powerful marketing influencers of the entertainment industry to drive strategic positioning, build brand awareness, increase consumer engagement, activate online communities and support product launches. The agency works with a diverse roster of clients ranging from A-list celebrities to content creators to consumer technology companies to construct traditional and social media campaigns that support brand initiatives and resonate with target audiences. http://www.rogersandcowan.com/. Follow us @RogersandCowan.

