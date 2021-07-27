Icelandic Provisions Debuts New Creative Inspired by Icelandic Heritage

"Icelandic Provisions has long stood for celebrating the Icelandic spirit, using traditional skyr-making methods that sustained the Vikings," said Dan Hickle, Icelandic Provisions' Chief Marketing Officer. "While we take our process seriously, we also want to celebrate Icelandic optimism and our rich heritage in a way that invites the consumer in. Through both the new branding and creative campaign, we're bringing a piece of Iceland to consumers in an iconic and unforgettable expression."

With the creative led by award-winning agency Turner Duckworth, Icelandic Provisions' rebrand is a thoughtful interpretation of the brand's core values. Skyr is a staple of the Icelandic diet dating back to the Viking Age, and the new logo emphasizes the authenticity of the product itself and its important role in Icelandic culture. Inspired by the shape of the Viking longboat, the logo invokes a sense of strength and resilience. The boat's distinctly shallow hull is packed with provisions, with each "O" representing a Viking shield hung from the side. Both the logo and new packaging feature a bespoke typeface that was inspired by runes – traditional Icelandic letterforms. The characters have a trailing serif that suggests the forward movement of the longboat, invoking the positive, optimistic spirit that is synonymous with Icelanders and the brand itself.

"Our ambition for Icelandic Provisions was to anchor the brand in Icelandic traditions and heirloom ingredients whilst staying true to the brand's optimism and sense of progress," said Turner Duckworth Design Director Matt Lurcock. "With the new longship logo, the rune-inspired typeface, the authentic way we're depicting ingredients, and the wonderful northern-lights-like colours, the whole story is there in the design."

Through its new colorful packaging, Icelandic Provisions stands out among a sea of white cartons in the dairy aisle, visually setting it apart in the crowded market.

In tandem with the rebrand, Icelandic Provisions has also launched a creative campaign led by award-winning JOAN Creative. The campaign imagines a nostalgic and remote general store that sells traditional and whimsical Icelandic "provisions," or everything you need to "live like an Icelander." Launching with a playful spot, the campaign will extend to other executions, including additional TV executions, social and digital.

"There was this viral picture going around of Icelanders playing volleyball in front of an active volcano that really inspired us. We thought, 'wow, that's the spirit we want to capture," said Lauren Costa, Executive Creative Director at JOAN. "For an Icelander, nothing is too big of a challenge, and we loved the idea of a store that sold you the essentials - like Icelandic Provisions skyr - you needed to live life with that mindset."

In the launch commercial, a traditional Icelandic sweater-clad shopkeeper showcases Icelandic "staples" like lava-proof boots, troll repellent, and of course, thick and creamy skyr, a must-have for any Icelander. The commercial features cameos by Icelandic sheep and transports viewers to Iceland, the land of fire and ice.

Packaging featuring the new branding will be hitting store shelves starting July 27, with the commercial beginning to air online in tandem.

About Icelandic Provisions

Icelandic Provisions is a company rooted in Iceland that produces the only authentic skyr made in North America using Certified Heirloom Skyr Cultures. Icelandic Provisions skyr is made using high quality, natural ingredients with a Nordic twist. It's rich in protein and is mindful of sugar. Icelandic Provisions skyr is made with milk from family-owned farms that abstain from using artificial growth hormones, like rBGH and are located within 100 miles of their production facility in the US. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies.

For more information about Icelandic Provisions and to find store locations, please visit www.icelandicprovisions.com. #icelandicprovisions | Twitter: @icelandicprov | Facebook: icelandicprovisions | Instagram: @icelandicprovisions

SOURCE Icelandic Provisions