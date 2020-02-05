Icelandic Provisions says 'Halló From Iceland,' Launching Their First National Advertising Campaign

Filmed on location in the coastal village of Vík, the commercials feature Jón & Guðmundur, played by Reykjavík improv actors Jörundur Ragnarsson and Bragi Árnason . The comedic duo explain to viewers what skyr is while donning two Lopapeysas , or traditional Icelandic sweaters. The team braved 20-degree weather and 50 MPH wind gusts, filming eight separate commercials with just over three hours of natural light each day.

"It's safe to say that this was one of the most rewarding, yet challenging, campaigns that our team has been able to work on," said Ryan Kutscher, founder of Circus Maximus. "We worked hand-in-hand with the brand at the client and board level to develop a shared creative vision and point-of-view that Icelandic Provisions should be savored, celebrated and enjoyed."

"As a company co-founded by the dairy cooperative in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies, to bring authentic skyr to market in the U.S, Icelandic Provisions continues to be driven by our team's commitment to sharing Nordic culture," said Mark Alexander, CEO of Icelandic Provisions. "Skyr has been an integral part of Iceland's heritage for over 1,000 years, so it only made sense for us to enlist the help of some of Iceland's most talented creatives. We're excited for consumers to experience Iceland with our loveable actors, hoping it inspires them to discover a new culture and encourages differentiation within the yogurt aisle."

The campaign, which will kick-off in Washington D.C. this month, includes geo-targeted social and digital content coupled with quality, out-of-home experiences that will include transit takeovers, including full bus wraps, bike share kiosks and digital transit shelters.

A preview of the campaign can be found here .

