Icelands Aurora Awakening: Discover the Secrets of the Northern Lights

Sea Trips Reykjavík is a leading tour operator in Iceland, offering a variety of tours and activities, including whale watching, puffin tours, private excursions, and northern lights tours. Their northern lights tours are a great way to see this natural phenomenon in all its glory.

Embark on a Unique Adventure with Sea Trips Reykjavík's Northern Lights Tour

Sea Trips Reykjavík's northern lights tour is a great way to see this natural phenomenon. The tour departs from downtown Reykjavik in the evening and sails out into Reykjavík Bay. The Amelia Rose yacht is the perfect vessel for this unique adventure. With its spacious deck and comfortable seating, you'll have plenty of room to relax and take in the stunning views of the northern lights.

The tour guides are experienced in spotting the northern lights, and they will keep you updated on the best viewing conditions.

Bryggjan Brugghus Restaurant and Brewery

After your northern lights tour, you can enjoy a delicious meal at our favorite restaurant and brewery, Bryggjan Brugghus. This restaurant is located next to the old harbor in downtown Reykjavík, and it offers a variety of Icelandic dishes, as well as its own craft beers.

Bryggjan Brugghus is a great place to warm up after your tour, and it's also a great place to learn more about Icelandic culture. The restaurant staff are friendly and knowledgeable, and they can tell you all about the food and beer that they serve.

Book Today and Embark on Sea Trips Reykjavík's Northern Lights Tours

We offer a variety of exclusive tours tailored to your thirst for amazement. Contact us on our website or email.

CONTACT:

We sail from the city's old harbour, right in the centre of town, and within easy walking distance of most hotels. When you sail with us, you may well have one of the original three as your ship's captain, or collecting you from your hotel, as we all pitch in wherever we're needed.Because we all worked so well together, and thanks to people like you who have sailed with Sea Trips before, our company has grown and added a couple more family members and old friends to our team along the way.

