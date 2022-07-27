ICEMULE Coolers Introduces First-Ever Transparent Air-Insulated Cooler

"Our wide array of colors is part of what sets ICEMULE Coolers apart," says James Collie, founder and CEO of ICEMULE Coolers. "So when we noticed the 'clear' trend making a comeback and the constant need to have a clear bag for entry into all types of venues, we saw a unique opportunity for ICEMULE to create this innovative, first-of-its-kind cooler. ICEMULE Clear™ is the bag that not only matches every style, but also every occasion."

The ICEMULE Clear™ is made possible thanks to the patented IM AirValveÒ technology, to allow for the cooler to be insulated by air instead of foam. Air's ability to insulate from heat is about 25% as efficient as foam insulation, meaning the ICEMULE Clear™ retains ice for 25% as long as its ICEMULE counterparts like the Classic or Pro. After extensive testing, ICEMULE guarantees contents will stay cold for five to seven hours in the ICEMULE Clear™ when used properly.

The ICEMULE Clear™ is available in 9L and 15L, retailing for $79.95 and $99.95, respectively.

Just like other ICEMULE Coolers, ICEMULE Clear™ features a roll-top closure system to create an air-tight seal while on-the-go, which is crucial for ice retention and keeping heat out.

ICEMULE Coolers are available at retailers nationwide including Amazon, REI, Sportsman's Warehouse and online at ICEMULECoolers.com.

About ICEMULE Coolers

Born along the Florida coast, ICEMULE Coolers allow you to enjoy a cold beverage in the outdoors without constraint. Whether it's deep into a bay on a paddle board or on top of a mountain, ICEMULE Coolers combines the portability of a backpack with the performance of a hard cooler in a simple yet superior quality design. ICEMULE Coolers were made for a simple reason – wherever you go, your cooler should go. Learn more at www.icemulecoolers.com.

