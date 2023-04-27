ICEMULE Coolers Introduces Recycled Backpack Cooler Made With Recycled PET Plastic

The new cooler is made using recycled rPET ocean waste to keep drinks, and the planet, cool

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEMULE Coolers—makers of the most portable, premium backpack coolers—is launching the Recycled Jaunt, a new backpack cooler made with a recycled exterior and webbing, in an effort to encourage the cooler industry toward a more sustainable future.

The R-Jaunt recycled rPET nylon fabric is made using fully recycled plastic components, such as ocean waste water bottles. The cooler also has a bio-degradable and waterproof TPU interior with anti-microbial coating, so that inside content stays ice-cold and dry while it is along for any adventure.

The ICEMULE Recycled Jaunt in Sage features a roll top for easy access to cooler content and side buckles for closure. (Photo courtesy: Logger Creative)

"We're excited to offer a product that not only meets the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability," said James Collie, CEO of ICEMULE. "We know that our customers will appreciate the combination of functionality and eco-friendliness that the R-Jaunt provides."

The backpack cooler is designed to keep drinks and food cold for 24+ hours. It features a zipper-free, roll-top closure, as well as side buckles, a new addition from the original Jaunt. With a spacious 20L interior, the R-Jaunt can hold up to 20 standard 12-ounce cans, plus 10 pounds of ice. The backpack straps are adjustable and padded for comfort.

The ICEMULE R-Jaunt will come in three colors, each inspired by planet Earth, including Bark, Driftwood and Sage Green, and will be sold on ICEMULECoolers.com and in-store and online at REI starting this May.

For more information about the ICEMULE Recycled Jaunt, visit the ICEMULECoolers.com and follow on Instagram at @icemulecoolers.

