ICEMULE Coolers Revolutionizes Adventure with its New Bike Handlebar Cooler

The ICEMULE Impulse is the perfect addition to biking and hiking adventures

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEMULE Coolers—makers of the most portable, premium backpack coolers—introduces the Impulse, a new hands-free cooler inspired by the traditional "musette" bags made famous by Tour de France cyclists. The ICEMULE Impulse triples as a bike handlebar bag, crossbody tote and lunch cooler, all-in-one. The addition to ICEMULE's product lineup merges convenience, functionality and adventure, enabling outdoor enthusiasts to keep refreshments ice-cold while on the move.

The ICEMULE Impulse can be strapped onto your bike handlebars for ice cold drinks on the go. (Photo courtesy: Logger Creative)
Designed with the active adventurer in mind, the Impulse is made with ICEMULE's heavy duty Mule Skin fabric and has attachable and adjustable straps to use the cooler as a crossbody tote or attach to a bike handle handlebar. The unique attachment system ensures a secure fit, guaranteeing peace of mind while conquering even the most challenging terrains. The cooler also has an internal pocket for an ice pack and guarantees ice retention for 24 hours.

"This innovative product exemplifies our passion for adventure and our unwavering dedication to providing our customers with the tools they need to pursue their outdoor passions without limitations," said James Collie, CEO of ICEMULE Coolers. "The Impulse will transform the way adventurists stay refreshed, on their bikes and at their destination, because the bag's value doesn't end when you get off the bike."

The ICEMULE Impulse can hold up to three standard 12-ounce cans, plus ice, and comes in three colors including Snow Grey, Turquoise and DeVoe 3. The Impulse is available now on ICEMULECoolers.com with an MSRP of $99.95.

The Impulse is the third ICEMULE product to include a DeVoe print, designed in partnership with local Jacksonville artist, Claire DeVoe. DeVoe's unique prints come from the process of monoprinting, which is a printmaking technique that allows her to layer translucent colors to create unique, one-of-a-kind prints. The DeVoe patterns can also be found on the ICEMULE Jaunt and ICEMULE Drinkware.

"I am inspired by the gorgeous colors within the ocean and the four seasons and all of the color in nature, and I love seeing my art come to life on ICEMULE's products," said DeVoe.

For more information about the ICEMULE Coolers, visit the ICEMULECoolers.com and follow on Instagram at @icemulecoolers. For more information ICEMULE's partnership with DeVoe, visit the website here.

Please direct ICEMULE Coolers media inquiries to Senior Account Manager Kelsey Bardach at [email protected].

About ICEMULE Coolers
Born along the Florida coast, ICEMULE Coolers allow you to enjoy a cold beverage in the outdoors without constraint. Whether it's deep into a bay on a paddle board or on top of a mountain, ICEMULE Coolers combines the portability of a backpack with the performance of a hard cooler in a simple yet superior quality design. ICEMULE Coolers were made for a simple reason – wherever you go, your cooler should go. Learn more at www.icemulecoolers.com.

