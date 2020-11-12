Iceotope and Lenovo Partner to Take HPC to the Edge.

The Lenovo ThinkSystem SR670 2U rack server delivers uncompromised HPC performance with support for up to four double-width GPUs per server. Integrating the servers with Iceotope's Ku:l Chassis eliminates the requirement for any air cooling, delivering game-changing efficiency in energy consumption. >95% of the heat is captured and rejected via an in-rack Heat Rejection Unit (HRU) (5kW solution) or dedicated external HRU (46kW+ scalable solution).

Iceotope's new Ku:l Micro DC solution enables many industry-standard servers to be liquid cooled and deployed outside the data centre. The new solution is offered in two scalable configurations:

· Ku:l Micro DC (Small) <5kW

Processing power - Up to 4x Lenovo SR670 servers

Compact footprint - 24U NetShelter

Integrated cooling includes 5U rack mount liquid to air heat rejection unit

Monitoring: EcoStruxure TM IT, Compute Out of Band Management Solution

IT, Compute Out of Band Management Solution Service: Full lifecycle – install / decommissioning

· Ku:l Micro DC (Medium) 46kW+

Fully scalable – as many 46kW equipment racks as you need!

Heavy lift processing capability - up to 16x Lenovo SR670 servers/ rack

Industry standard 48U NetShelter liquid-cooled enclosure

Heat Rejection – Dedicated external HRU. In-row Liquid to Air HRU and Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU) are available for data centre scale deployments

Monitoring: EcoStruxure TM IT, Compute Out of Band Management Solution

IT, Compute Out of Band Management Solution Service: Full lifecycle – install / decommissioning

Chassis-level Immersion – cools, protects and increases durability of IT

Using Iceotope's fully serviceable Ku:l liquid-cooled chassis, servers are partially immersed in a small quantity of dielectric coolant precision delivered to hotspots. This means there is no front-to-back air cooling, no bottom-to-top immersion constraints and no physical space wasted.

By removing the need for fans or moving parts, service intervals are greatly increased allowing low-touch compute and near-silent operation in any location. Industry standard form factors allow maintenance to be carried out on-site with familiar ease and no mess. The Ku:l solution provides further unique value by completely isolating the critical IT from the environment with a perfectly sealed and resilient enclosure. This renders the IT impervious to dust, gases and humidity, enabling HPC in places that were not possible until now.

Ku:l Micro DC with full remote monitoring and management by Schneider's EcoStruxure IT

The new micro data centres are optimised for use in remote locations and harsh, edge environments with the inclusion of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT, cloud-based DCIM to enable remote monitoring and management capability. The vendor-neutral solution sets a new standard for proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of IT environments, with the ability to deliver actionable real-time recommendations to optimise infrastructure performance and mitigate risk.

As an additional option, Avnet can integrate a MaaXBoard IoT single board computer to enable RedFish-compliant, out of band management of the IT equipment even when the servers are powered down or have become unresponsive.

David Craig, CEO Iceotope commented, "The infrastructure to provision edge expansion will be installed where space provides, outside traditional data centres – we call this the Fluid Edge. Iceotope is dedicated to ensuring the durability, reliability, efficiency and long-term viability of Fluid Edge facilities, where air cooled approaches have a limited future. Partnering with Lenovo to bring the Ku:l Micro DC to life has accelerated our capability to provide a proven and warranty-backed, chassis-level immersion cooled HPC design solution to this expanding market."

Steven Carlini, VP Innovation and Data Center, Schneider Electric stated: "This integrated, immersion cooled solution brings highly intensive and efficient compute capability that "drop into" applications from the edge to large scale HPC's. The ability to bring these ready-to-deploy liquid cooled solutions to market proves the strength of the Avnet, Schneider Electric and Iceotope partnership."

Scott MacDonald, President Avnet Integrated Solutions said: "Companies looking to deploy IT in edge and other remote locations demand a non-disruptive, conventional form factor, without the need for a cost-prohibitive IT container to be installed on site to support a few enterprise grade servers. The new Ku:l Micro DC with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR670 servers provides a powerful, adaptable and scalable solution for the majority of edge deployments. The partnership with Avnet brings unique capabilities and technologies including integration of the liquid-cooled solution in its Global Technology campuses, the MaaXboard to provide out of band management, and lifecycles services to deliver global warranty and support."

For more information and full specifications please visit https://www.iceotope.com/solutions/ai-hpc/

Image link: Fluid Edge Liquid Cooled 24U 5kW HPC Server

About Iceotope

Iceotope's chassis-level liquid cooling solutions – with precision delivery technologies – are engineered to cool the whole IT stack, in every use case, from the Cloud to the Edge. By removing the need for fans and air-cooling infrastructure, Iceotope's technologies operate in near silence — bringing game-changing reduction in energy and water consumption, and significant cost reductions in the design, build and operation of data centres.

www.iceotope.com

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world's most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle.

We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

www.avnet.com

