Iceotope Positioned for Exponential Growth

Iceotope, the global leader in liquid cooling for AI systems, today announced two key leadership appointments designed to transition the company from its roots in technology R&D to mass market adoption. Following the successful launch of KUL AI, these appointments position the company for exponential growth powered by AI's demand for extremely efficient cooling solutions.

Alain Andreoli Jonathan Ballon

Alain Andreoli, a seasoned technology executive with over 30 years of experience, joins as Non-Executive Chairman. Alain brings decades of industry experience and relationships to the Iceotope board as a former CEO and big tech senior executive. Most recently, Alain was President and EVP of the Hybrid IT Group at HPE. Previously he ran large businesses at Sun Microsystems, NTT and Texas Instruments.

"The future of AI computing hinges on our ability to efficiently remove heat from increasingly powerful processors. The liquid cooling for AI solutions invented by Iceotope are not only solving the scaling challenges of AI infrastructure but are also tackling critical issues related to energy efficiency and sustainability", said Alain Andreoli. "Across my decades of experience, I've witnessed numerous technological inflection points that have reshaped industries. Today, liquid cooling stands at one such point, and Iceotope has the best technology to become the leader in this market."

Assuming the role of President and Chief Executive Officer is Jonathan Ballon, a recognized leader in the technology and AI sectors. Jonathan brings extensive experience to Iceotope in both hardware and software, from the edge to the data center. He was most recently the President and CEO of SkyHive, a GenAI company that was acquired in 2024. As a Non-Executive Director, Jonathan also works with several AI semiconductor platform start-ups, as well as previously holding senior executive roles in large technology companies such as Intel and Cisco. Jonathan is based in San Francisco.

"Iceotope is solving one of the most imminent AI challenges – extreme cooling efficiency for increasingly dense and power-hungry computing infrastructure", said Jonathan Ballon. "The industry is actively seeking scalable, practical solutions, and Iceotope's technology, refined over the last decade, is ready to meet that demand. The data center market is shifting toward liquid cooling. The time for Iceotope is now."

Iceotope's unique liquid cooling approach for AI systems is based on 52 patents with 90 more pending. It combines the benefits of immersion and the simplicity of direct-to-chip, with a pragmatic solution that exceeds the performance of both. Iceotope's technology seamlessly integrates into existing data center environments, enabling rapid adoption and ensuring data centers operate efficiently and reliably at peak performance.

Iceotope is defining the future of AI data center cooling. From the cloud to the edge, Iceotope offers unmatched sustainability, scalability and serviceability, with significant cost savings and zero compromise on performance. To learn more, visit www.iceotope.com.

