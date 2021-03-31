Icertis Adds Distinguished Fortune 500 Leader Ursula Burns to Board of Advisors

Contracts are a foundational element of business and every company has gold hidden in the structures of its contracts.

, former Chairman and CEO of Xerox and VEON Ltd. joins the Icertis Board of Advisors Ursula, who regularly appears on Fortune's and Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women, will share her wealth of experience driving and building high value, enduring, and consequential companies

This addition comes on the heels of the company's $80 million Series F round and recognition as a clear leader in the fast-growing CLM category

Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that veteran business executive Ursula Burns has joined its Board of Advisors. As a highly accomplished global leader who served as Chairman and CEO of Xerox Corporation and VEON Ltd., Ursula brings a wealth of experience leading and advising companies on digital transformation and growth while remaining grounded in values and culture.

"We are thrilled that Ursula is joining the Icertis Board of Advisors and look forward to her strategic input as we pursue our mission to be the contract intelligence platform for the world," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Her decades of experience driving digital transformation to achieve business success will be invaluable to us. I am eagerly looking forward to her guidance and counsel gained from her experience and extraordinary journey that has led her to the boardrooms of the most iconic companies in the world."

Ursula joins Icertis' advisory board on the heels of the company's announcement of an $80 million Series F round at a valuation of more than $2.8 billion – nearly triple the valuation of its last round in July 2019. Recognized as a clear leader in the fast-growing CLM category, Icertis manages 10+ million contracts worth more than $1 trillion. CLM is emerging as the next major enterprise SaaS category and is quickly becoming the must-have system of intelligence for the C-suite.

"Contracts are a foundational element of business and every company has gold hidden in the structures of its contracts waiting to be unlocked," said Ursula Burns. "Amid the pandemic and beyond, agile companies are looking at every facet of how work is done, and contract intelligence should be at the forefront of informing key business decisions. I am thrilled to join a company that takes a values-driven approach to business and look forward to working with Samir, Monish, and the Icertis team."

About Ursula Burns

Ursula began her career with Xerox as an intern in 1980 and was named president in 2007. During her tenure as chief executive officer, she helped the company transform from a global leader in document technology to the world's most diversified business services company serving enterprises and governments of all sizes.

Ursula, who regularly appears on Fortune's and Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women, is a board director of Exxon Mobil, Nestlé, and Uber. US President Barack Obama appointed Ursula to help lead the White House national program on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) from 2009-2016, and she served as chair of the President's Export Council from 2015-2016 after service as vice chair 2010-2015.

She is also a member of the National Academy of Engineering, The Royal Academy of Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Ursula holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Polytechnic Institute of New York University.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst- validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

