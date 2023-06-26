Icertis Announces 2023 Icertis Connect Events to Enable AI-Driven Transformation with Contract Intelligence

News provided by

Icertis

26 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Customers Gather Across Seven Cities to Unlock Value from Business Relationships and Define the Future of AI in Contracting

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis today announced its 2023 Icertis Connect event series to help customers optimize their use of contract intelligence and maximize value from their commercial agreements. Customers will gather across seven cities globally to engage with peers, industry experts, and Icertis leaders in sessions designed to put legal, procurement, and finance teams in the driver's seat of AI-powered transformation within their enterprise.

This year's events will cover topics including generative AI and its revolution of business processes, the future of AI innovation and how it's shaping commercial relationships, contract intelligence best practices, and what's ahead on the Icertis roadmap to meet the unique needs of the enterprise. Sessions will be led by Icertis partners, customers, and product experts to provide a holistic view of how contract intelligence turns static documents into strategic outcomes that position companies for long-term growth in a rapidly changing business environment.

Icertis Connect events will be hosted in partnership with SAP and Microsoft in cities including:

  • July 5Amsterdam
  • August 10Chicago
  • September 7New York City (SAP Experience Center)
  • September 27Houston (Microsoft Technology Center)
  • October 26San Francisco
  • To be Announced – Melbourne & Mumbai

"At last year's Icertis Connect, it was clear that the company's vision for contracting aligns with our overarching business objectives, and we left confident in our continued collaboration with Icertis," said Julien Bouillot, Senior Director of Procurement, Bristol-Myers Squibb. "The bold vision delivered by Icertis, connections to industry peers, and access to the Icertis team on-site made this event something that all customers should attend."

"Icertis Connect events are really about engaging with our customers to build community and create an open forum that helps them harness the power of our purpose-built AI to accelerate transformation across their businesses," said Jeramy Ivener, Vice President of Global Customer Success, Icertis. "Contracts form the foundation of commerce, and we are reimagining the role of contracts across the enterprise to automate core operations and drive strategic decision-making at scale leveraging AI and the critical data that every commercial agreement is built upon."

Together with its customers, Icertis is defining the future of contract intelligence and enabling businesses globally to increase revenue, reduce costs, ensure compliance, and manage risk by applying AI to structured, connected contract data to realize the full intent of every business relationship.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their ten million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

Media Contact
Michelle Rodriguez
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Icertis

